The yellow house that once sat across from Punta Gorda City Hall, was moved to a new location, on Harvey Street, on Dec. 21.
Owners Tom and Pam Marciniak will be renovating and restoring the structure, to use as a vacation rental.
Punta Gorda Historical Society had approved the building which sat at 361 Marion St. since 1895, for demolition, when Tom and Pam stepped in.
“We found that it had been purchased by an out-of-town attorney, who discovered extensive termite damage, so he didn’t want the house,”said Tom Marciniak. “He said we could have it for free if we were willing to move it off the property”.
