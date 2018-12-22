Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Miller led a toy caravan to alert Parkside kids that Santa was in town.
His helpers brought the kids toys Dec. 15 during the sixth annual Christmas Santa Gift Run, according to a press release.
More than 200 kids received toys from this event, which is sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church on Harriet Street in Port Charlotte. Church parishioners donate gifts and then wrap and help deliver them.
One of the parishioners, Brad Messick, even grew a beard for the special day and dressed as Santa.
Gifts were also provided from others in the community, including but not limited to the Port Charlotte Library, which donated books.
Donations are welcome throughout the year for this annual, ongoing event benefiting Parkside kids. For more information call: 941-661-7324.
Assistance with car seats available
Free help installing children’s car seats will be offered through the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, according to a press release.
“Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to children in the United States,” said Joseph Pepe, interim health officer for DOH-Charlotte, in the release. “Using car seats that are age- and size-appropriate, and properly installed, is the best way to keep your child safe.”
On average, three out of every four car seats are not used or installed correctly, according to Pepe. “The Department of Health is working to change that in Charlotte County.”
If you have questions or need help installing your car seat, DOH-Charlotte has certified child passenger safety technicians that are available to assist.
Learn more about philanthropy, nonprofits
Every second Thursday of the month, Charlotte Community Foundation will be hosting Mix and Mingle opportunities at F.M. Don’s from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
According to a press release this is “a great opportunity for community members to learn about the great work that is happening at the foundation and in our community by meeting other like-minded philanthropists and local nonprofit organizations.”
Then, on the fourth Wednesday and Thursday of each month, Charlotte Community Foundation will be offering tours of local nonprofit organizations to those interested in not only learning about them, but also in seeing first-hand the work and continued needs of these nonprofits.
The foundation has also recently added to its team by welcoming Justin Brand, director of Community Engagement, and Trisha Rodriguez, program coordinator.
For more information about the Charlotte Community Foundation and/or to register for one of the scheduled Mix and Mingles or nonprofit tours, email Brand at jbrand@charlottecf.org.
