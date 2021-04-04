Financial research firm Smart Asset in its annual study compared the purchasing power among residents in all 67 Florida counties. This year, Sarasota ranked 8, Charlotte County came in at number 30, and DeSoto County came in last at 67.
This means residents in Sarasota County, after living expenses and other obligations, have more money to spend than their neighbors to the south and west — Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
The Daily Sun sought to find out why there are differences, and the Charlotte County Economic Development Office's director Dave Gammon said local Realtors would probably have the answer to that.
Bill Dryburgh, president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, which has 1,400 members, said, "Look at Charlotte County as a whole; it is the second oldest county in the country, population-wise, next to The Villages. A lot of people are on fixed incomes."
But that isn't the only reason, Dryburgh said. "Our employers are the services and hospitality industries."
Sarasota County, on the other hand, has high-tech industries and residents have access to a higher paying job near their home.
Dryburgh said early in the morning, some commuters in Charlotte County go either "north or south on I-75," to jobs in Sarasota or Fort Myers.
But Dryburgh, who has been a businessman in the area for many years, said before Punta Gorda and Charlotte County had its numerous restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues, "People in PGI would drive up to Sarasota Square (mall), just to walk around and have some ice cream."
The SmartAsset study compared cost-of-living expenses and the median income to come up with a purchasing power index. The higher the index number, the more buying power each area has.
Sarasota County's cost-of-living is $36,873, while the median income of residents is $62,236. That county's index is 59.96.
In Charlotte County, the cost-of-living is $35,066; the median income of residents is $51,499, for a purchasing power index of 45.84.
DeSoto County came in last, with an index of 23.95. This was based on a cost-of-living of $31,393 and a median income of $35,438.
Another way to look at it, is to subtract the cost-of-living from the median income to get an idea of how much disposable income would be available.
As more businesses and entrepreneurs are enticed to relocate to Charlotte County through a new campaign by the EDO, next year's survey could yield different results.
