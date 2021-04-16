Sarasota issues red tide precautions

The Florida Health Department in Sarasota County doesn’t want beachgoers to throw red tide precautions to the wind.
Health officials issued an alert Friday.
“Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation similar to cold symptoms,” health officials stated of the symptoms of red tide toxins.
“Some individuals with breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe symptoms. Usually symptoms go away when a person leaves the area or goes indoors.”
The health department will be posting signs on the most affected beaches in Sarasota County today. Cautionary signage is not immediately planned for Englewood’s Manasota nor Blind Pass public beaches.
The beaches to be posted include Longboat Key, Bird Key Park (Ringling Causeway), North Lido Beach, Lido Casino, South Lido, Siesta Beach, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach and North Jetty Beach.
People have complained on those beaches of respiratory irritations and other symptoms associated with red tide toxins.
Also, water samples collected from those beaches the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report low concentrations — 10,000 to 100,000 cells per liter of water — or medium concentrations of 100,000 to 1 million cells per liter of water.
Latest sampling
The red tide algae is a species natural to the Gulf, generally in concentrations less than 1,000 cells per liter of water
But when the concentrations of red tide algae blooms exceed 100,000 cells per liter of water, humans start to experience scratchy throats, coughing, respiratory and other ailments triggered by the toxins. Higher concentrations can kill fish and other marine life.
Airborne toxins are often released with wind and wave actions that break up the algae cells. The present algae blooms are being pushed north by seasonal Gulf currents, researchers stated.
Manatee County, Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and other Gulf coastal communities north of Sarasota County remain free of any signs of red tide after the recent Piney Point breach resulted in the pumping of millions of gallons of wastewater into Tampa Bay.
According to water samples collected by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in the last eight days, a medium concentration of red tide remains off Siesta Key. North Lido Beach saw low concentrations of red tide.
Beaches south of Siesta to North Jetty Beach in Nokomis also saw low concentrations in water samples.
Mote Marine Laboratory posted Friday afternoon on its daily visitbeaches.org how people reported “slight” respiratory irritations on Siesta and Nokomis area beaches.
From Venice to Placida, water samples turned up background, natural counts of the algae or no signs of red tide in water samples.
Low concentrations appeared again in samples taken from Sandfly Key in Gasparilla Sound and Bull Bay. Very low counts — 1,000 to 10,000 per liter of water — turned up in water samples taken from Boca Grande Pass.
The website habforecast.gcoos.org and its interactive map attempts to predict the effects of red tide on people at local beaches.
The forecast today is for people to feel on Siesta Key “moderate” effects of red tide. Siesta Key should be avoided by people with asthma, lung and other respiratory ailments. Healthy people can expect to experience scratchy throats and other signs of toxins in the air.
Lido, Turtle Beach in Osprey and the public beaches in Nokomis all have a “low” chance throughout the day for beachgoers to experience coughing, scratchy throats or other symptoms of red tide. People with various lung conditions should be cautious.
Based on recent water samples, Manasota Key should be free of those symptomatic threats from red tide — at least for today.
To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com.
