NORTH PORT — A man is facing charges after crashing an all-terrain vehicle in rural North Port on Sunday that injured a passenger.
Augisnerd Blanc, 33, of Sarasota, bonded out of Sarasota County Jail on Monday after being initially charged with four citations, including driving with a suspended license during a crash involving serious body injuries; driving while suspended — third or subsequent offense; driving without insurance and failing to register a motor vehicle.
Blanc was allegedly riding the ATV about 6 p.m. Sunday at North Yorkshire and Shortleaf Drive in the northeast section of North Port.
When the wreck occurred, a 10-year-old child was thrown from the ATV.
“After some immediate care, he is home and is expected to make a full recovery,” North Port Police said in a social media post.
