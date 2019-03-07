Sarasota Memorial Hospital gets to brag.
It’s the only hospital within a 50-mile radius of Port Charlotte that snagged five stars from the federal government last week.
CMS Star Ratings for area hospitals
|Hospital
|2019 rating
|2017 rating
|Bayfront Port Charlotte
|1 star
|1 star
|Venice Bayfront
|1 star
|2 stars
|Bayfront Punta Gorda
|2 stars
|1 star
|Fawcett Memorial
|3 stars
|1 star
|Englewood Community
|3 stars
|4 stars
|Desoto Memorial
|3 stars
|3 stars
|Doctors Hospital of Sarasota
|4 stars
|5 stars
|Sarasota Memorial
|5 stars
|5 stars
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services collects data from hospitals to measure quality of care. The star ratings, from one to five, are on its website so people can compare hospitals. Overall ratings hadn’t been updated since December of 2017.
Most other hospitals in Charlotte and Sarasota counties improved since then or at least stayed the same.
Bayfront Port Charlotte and Venice Bayfront snagged the lowest one-star ratings. It was a drop from two stars for Venice in 2017, but Bayfront Port Charlotte remained unchanged.
Bayfront Punta Gorda snagged the second lowest rating in the area with two stars, which was an improvement from one star in 2017.
Meanwhile, Fawcett and Englewood Community all got three stars. Fawcett improved from just 1 star, while Englewood dropped down one star since 2017.
In a press release Wednesday announcing its rating, SMH said it’s “the only hospital in Florida to have consistently earned the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ highest five-star quality rating since the evaluation system launched in 2016.”
More than 3,700 U.S. hospitals were evaluated, but less than 8 percent got five stars.
The CMS Hospital Compare ratings factor more than 50 criteria spanning things like patient safety, unnecessary readmission and unexpected patient deaths. Information is also organized by medical conditions.
The Sun reached out to the area hospitals for comment, but some didn’t immediately respond.
Fawcett spokesperson Alexandria Davis said: “Providing our patients high quality care is a priority at Fawcett Memorial Hospital. We have a strong history of exceptional performance with a number of rating organizations, including earning the Patient Safety Excellence award from Healthgrades, placing Fawcett in the top 5% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety.”
Englewood Commuity Hospital CEO Valerie Powell-Stafford said in a statement: “The CMS star rating is one of many quality measurements we use to improve practices and processes, to ensure our patients receive the highest quality healthcare. Englewood Community Hospital has a long history of exceptional performance, including 13 consecutive Leapfrog “A” Patient Safety scores. We take great pride in the excellent care and life-saving work we provide every day to our patients and our community.”
Venice Regional says its one star rating is not an accurate reflection of the hospital’s level of care.
“Some of the data used to determine the rating is from as far back as July 2014 and does not reflect current practices and progress we have made more recently,” said Venice Bayfront spokesperson Bob Hite in a statement to the Venice Gondolier Sun. “Regardless, this snapshot of our performance does not meet the expectations we have for ourselves and our patients. However, we are on a solid path of improvement.”
According to CMS, the star ratings “drive systematic improvements in care and safety as hospitals strive to achieve and maintain high ratings.”
And many hospitals rely on these ratings to see where to improve, according to CMS. The agency said it is also considering changes to its system, like comparing small hospitals with just each other and not to big hospitals too.
The ratings also give national comparisons to see if hospitals fall above or below averages.
As far as falling below national averages, Bayfront Port Charlotte was in that situation for patient experience, readmission, and safety of care. Fawcett fell below the national average for patient experience and readmission; while Englewood Community fell below for efficient use of medical imaging.
Venice Regional was below the national average for mortality, safety of care, patient experience and timeliness of care.
Bayfront Punta Gorda fell below national averages for safety of care and patient experience.
SMH didn’t fall below any national averages.
You can read more about the hospital ratings at: https://www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare
