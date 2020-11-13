SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools reported 55 students and 22 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district's dashboard.
That number, 81, represents the largest number of cases reported in a single week since schools reopened Aug. 31. As a result of the positive cases, 731 students and 52 staff members have been contact-traced and quarantined.
In Charlotte County Public Schools, there were three positive cases reported this week. The district has reported 33 positive cases since Sept. 8.
Florida's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with 37,927 added since last week, according to state data. As of Friday, there has been 870,552 cases reported statewide.
The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus reached 51,542, for an increase of 2,357 from Nov. 6. Florida resident deaths rose to 17,445, which is up 725.
The number of people hospitalized due to a primary COVID-19 diagnosis, rose all four counties, and there was also an increase in deaths in in Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota and Lee counties, while there was also a slight increase in deaths last week in all four counties.
The percentage of positive results ranged from 5.79% to 8.31% over the last two weeks.
Charlotte County Schools' new cases are at Deep Creek Elementary and Lemon Bay High schools. The district, which has 13,000 students, has had a cumulative number of 33 coronavirus cases since schools reopened on Aug. 31.
District spokesman Mike Riley said this week the district had 72 three-day exclusions, and 17 14-day exclusions along with a family member. An exclusion means that a student is sent home for a certain duration if that student exhibits possible COVID-19 symptoms. Riley said that for the year so far, there have been 1,325, three-day exclusions and 148 14-day exclusions.
The Sarasota County School District, which encompasses 43,000 students, reported Venice High School has nine positive reported cases, Sarasota High School has eight cases, Riverview High School has eight positive cases, and Pine View has seven.
"I think this is something the board should discuss at the workshop," said Sarasota County School Board member Shirley Brown. "It’s getting very difficult for teachers and students when they are moving from in-classroom to remote learning and back again, especially for the numbers in high schools. I think we need to re-emphasize the importance of mask wearing and social distancing is important in school and after school, too since that is where most of our cases are coming from."
Since reopening schools, Aug. 31, 2,811 students and 217 staff members have been contract traced and quarantined in Sarasota County. There have been 232 positive student cases and 62 positive staff cases reported since reopening schools as an option.
Sarasota County has a planned a deep cleaning for schools during a scheduled Nov. 18 teacher work day when students won't be on campuses.
The district dashboard for Sarasota County Public Schools can be viewed at bit.ly/35rvpUU. A case dashboard for charter schools within Sarasota County can be viewed at sarasotacountyschools.net/Page/4041.
As per Florida Department of Health guidelines, positive cases are isolated for 10 days and contact cases are quarantined for 14 days.
