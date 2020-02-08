PORT CHARLOTTE — Although it was a brisk morning, hundreds of people showed up to view vintage cars and tour Charlotte Sun offices and press on Saturday. The parking area was filled with classic cars as spectators conversed with owners about the history of their vehicles.
This is the 14th year the Sun has partnered with Lee Royston, president of the Vintage Car Club of America to host the event.
Bill Leaver has brought his 1966 Cutlass Oldsmobile to the event for the past three years.
“This is the best turnout I’ve seen so far,” Leaver said. “It’s a beautiful day out, so I think that brought more people.”
Dr. Robin Jenkins of Peace River Wildlife Center and volunteer John Hime brought Maggie and Annie, two owls from the sanctuary, and spoke with guests about the mission of the organization.
There were 155 cars registered at the event.
For more information on the Vintage Car Club of America, call Lee Royston at 941-626-9359.
