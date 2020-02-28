CHARLOTTE COUNTY —
NOTES:
Model UN students from Port Charlotte High School will be debating U.S. Immigration Policy offering arguments from “both sides of the aisle” on Saturday Feb. 20 at Florida SouthWestern State College.
All are invited to join this free presentation from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Charlotte Campus Auditorium, located at 26300 Airport Rd. in Punta Gorda.
The event is sponsored by the Hispanic-American Citizens Council of Charlotte County and the Immigration Justice Committee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County.
*Myrna Charry is a member of the Immigration Justice Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County and a long time activist who is particularly interested in the immigration crisis that's facing the country.
"I've seen the seeds of fascism growing as people are being rounded up as were my people 80 years ago," Charry said. "This is the first such debate although the Model UN Team has been debating for years and winning national and international trophies."
