PORT CHARLOTTE — Students at Peace River Elementary School learned about renewable energy and how to save electricity on Tuesday, Feb 26 at an entertaining and interactive program.
Florida Light and Power teamed up with the National Theatre for Children to help students become energy experts through a traveling science show for Kindergarten, first and second graders. The interactive science shows are provided to schools throughout the state and are customized to accommodate specific messages and goals.
The school cafeteria was transformed into "Kilowatt Kitchen" as two performers played the roles of various characters who engaged in conversations on energy efficiency. The live program talked about how to conserve energy and electricity while using renewable energy options including, wind and solar power.
The program revolved around a woman who was trying to open a new restaurant, but on the first day, there was no power. By learning about conserving energy, the stage performers were able to restore the power and open a successful restaurant.
"The program is offered free to all schools by Florida Power & Light," said lead teacher Vickie Polk. "This program meets the standards for language arts and science and it changes every year. This is the fifth year they've been coming to our school."
At the end of the presentation, one student was chosen from the audience to celebrate the learning experience. Charlee Myles held up a show on the stage that read: "Save a watt. Save a lot."
The show reaches more than 50,000 students each year from Miami-Dade to Flagler counties.
"Live theater is a great way to provide education, NTC President and Founder Ward Eames said in a press release. "The show goes beyond reading — these children are watching a story unfold right before their eyes. And it helps retain the lessons they learn."
