PLACIDA — Historian Annette Snapp explained how Peter Butler Bradley created the “largest fertilizer works in the world” by laying railroad tracks from Polk County in Florida’s interior to Boca Grande on the Gulf Coast.
Those tracks hauled phosphate in 1888 to ships that came in through Boca Grande Pass to the port on the southern tip of the island. Once it was loaded, the phosphate was shipped around the world to make fertilizer. Things started to take off in the tiny community of Boca Grande.
Years later, Bradley’s brother Robert took over the family business. It wasn’t the same.
“Robert was known for his cost-cutting ways, which left his employees complaining of being cold, hungry and naked,” Snapp said. “His employees said their children had to run around the island naked because the pay was not good.”
Despite the poor working conditions, the Bradley family built the trestle that allowed trains to travel between Arcadia and Boca Grande, moving fruits and vegetables and cattle to ships. Those same tracks brought people from up north to tarpon fishing vacations in Boca Grande and began the tourism business that continues to today.
Snapp, who is the historian for Charlotte County, described the history of the area aboard a boat in Gasparilla Sound on Tuesday.
But now, anyone with a boat can access the same information — and you don’t need to take a historian with you. You just need to point your smart phone at a brand new sign, bolted onto the old trestle that still juts out of the water.
On the sign, which is easily visible to boaters, is a QR code that can be activated by a smart phone app. The sign says “Scan Here For History.”
“These are the first of a kind in Florida,” Snapp said. “The signs are similar to historical markers you see in front of historical sites.”
The signs, which cost about $25 for the county to make, are the brainchild of District 4 Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, who attends the county’s Historical Advisory Committee meetings. He wanted to attend the sign dedication on the water Tuesday, but was unable.
“The advisory board thought it was a great idea,” Snapp said. “These signs can be posted along the blueway trails where there are existing pylons.”
The Charlotte County Blueway Trails are incorporated into the extensive statewide Florida Greenways and Trails system.
The signs are designed to highlight history on the water and give environmental information. The two new signs explain about the how the Placida Trestle and the Charlotte Harbor & Northern (CH&N) Railway allowed the movement of phosphate to Port Boca Grande.
The Historical Advisory Committee decided to use a QR code on each sign. Once the code is activated on a cell phone, it directly connects to the Charlotte County website for historical waterway facts. In order to get the QR code to send the information to a website, the person must download a free QR code reader app on their phone. Then the code can be scanned from inside a boat up to 15 feet from the sign.
“We are pleased that the signs have the county’s new logo, which was designed by Crystal Diff, historical coordinator (at Charlotte County Historical Center),” Snapp said. “We hope these are the first two of many signs we can place along the waterway. It’s a great way to get the word out about the rich history. We want people to look for these signs.”
