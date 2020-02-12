PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County School Board and the Division of School Support recognized the School Resource Officer Units from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and the Punta Gorda Police Department at its monthly meeting on Tuesday evening.
"I would like to thank the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Punta Gorda Police Department for everything they do to keep our staff and students safe," said School Board Superintendent Steve Dionisio. "It's a partnership that we take special pride in the relationship that we have formed."
The School Board also recognized the many community members who donated funds to student customer accounts at Champ’s Café. It was noted that 18 out of 20 schools in the county now offer qualified students free meals.
Nursing students from Florida SouthWestern State College were recognized for their assistance in teaching health classes to fifth grade elementary students. The students were thanked for their time and effort for creating posters and materials for the kids.
Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School Principal Michelle Wier said she was proud of the school for receiving an award as a National Blue Ribbon School.
Four candidates were selected and recognized for the Sunshine State Scholars Program for 2020: Jacob Immich, Charlotte High; Victoria Haranda, Lemon Bay High; Brian Magnuson, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High; and Jakobe Morgan, Port Charlotte High all received an award.
Dionisio pointed out that last week was National School Counselors week.
"I'd like to recognize our school counselors who do so much for our school system — especially in today's world," he said. "Everything they do to try to gets kids get through the day is very much appreciated."
The superintendent recommended approval of four items on the agenda.
The first policy was regarding construction, contracting and bidding. It was stated that all school construction bids shall be the responsibility of the Superintendent, and bidding and contracting for construction, remodeling, and renovation shall comply with all applicable provisions of the most recent version of the State Requirements for Educational Facilities.
The next item was a ban on texting while driving. The policy states that it is the intent of the School Board to improve roadway safety for operators and passengers of district motor vehicles and buses and personal vehicles while employees are driving to/from any location for district business.
The third item discussed bus operator certification. The policy states the safety and welfare of district students is of paramount importance to the School Board and transportation personnel of the district are charged with the responsibility of student transportation safety. Thus, it is essential that school buses be operated by properly qualified and licensed drivers who meet all other requirements of State and Federal laws, State Board rules, and Board policies for the transport of students.
All items were unanimously approved. There were no comments from the public.
Sheriff Bill Prummell accepts an award from Dave Lupinetti, supervisor for district and emergency management.
The public safety officers were recognized for their work at the monthly school board meeting on Tuesday, February 11.
The late George Sansone, a teacher in Charlotte County for 50 years, was awarded the 2019 Charles Lee Swift Lifetime Achievement Award. Denise Jordan Sansone accepted the award on his behalf. Sue Sifrit, was recognized as a co-recipient of the 2019 Charles Lee Swift Lifetime Achievement Award.
