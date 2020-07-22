Charlotte County students and teachers plan to return to school on Aug. 31, but they won’t be allowed on campus if they’re not wearing masks.
School will reopen on Aug. 31, three weeks later than scheduled.
The Charlotte County School Board approved both the delay and the mask mandate at an emergency meeting on Tuesday morning.
Superintendent Steve Dionisio said all students, staff and individuals must wear masks/face coverings to the “maximum extent possible” on school property effective today. This includes schools, district office buildings and buses. This will remain in effect until further notice.
John Jordan, president of the Charlotte Florida Education Association, spoke in favor of changing the school opening date and the use of face coverings.
“There are safer ways to bring students and teachers together,” Jordan said. “In a matter of days, we are considering placing 10% of our county’s population into 22 compressed sites. I believe with case counts and statewide deaths at an all time high, and no sign of a downward trend, delaying the school start date is a reasonable measure of care.”
One teacher and parent who attended the meeting suggested to start with only virtual classes for several weeks.
“I’m totally in favor of delaying the reopening,” Rose Mary Mahoney said. “I am a mom of teachers and I’ve spent many hours volunteering in the classrooms. Deep cleaning our schools will be a daunting task. Keeping that standard of clean, a challenge.”
A bus driver with the county asked the board to reconsider the delay.
“I’m ready to go back to work,” Paul Huckstein said. “I’ve talked to a lot of parents and children who are tired of this ... they want to get back to school. That want to get back to sports. They miss the socialization.”
Board member Kim Amontree said delaying reopening would give staff more time to plan, and parents more time to make the best choice for their families.
“Hopefully, it will also give time for positive cases to decline,” she said. “I am pleading with the community to wear a mask and to socially distance as much as possible to help contain these numbers.”
Vice Chairman Robert Segur said students should be tested before coming to school.
“I would urge the county health department to purchase 15,900 tests to have every student tested before the start of school,” Segur said. “That would help immensely in making sure that our community is safe.”
Board member Cara Reynolds said while she is eager to see schools reopen, it should be done with precaution.
“I empathize with parents of young children who’ve been at home for the past five months, but I want to make sure we send staff and students back to the safest possible environment we can provide, “ Reynolds said.
Board member Ian Vincent questioned the “maximum extent possible” use of masks.
“We know there are going to be situations when the masks are going to come off,” Vincent said. “It’s going to happen. But it’s our responsibility to do everything we can to mitigate the spreading of this virus.”
Dionisio said the date to register for virtual schools will also be pushed back. Due to the change in the calendar start date, parents now have until Aug. 18 to decide if their child will choose to attend Charlotte Virtual School.
“Later this week, we will place on the district website, health and wellness protocols that CCPS will be following that were created in conjunction with the health department,” he said. “I thank staff and parents for their patience during this time.”
