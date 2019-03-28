PUNTA GORDA — “We in this classroom are seekers of truth,” said James Abraham, who taught a lecture series for Black History Month at FGCU Herald Court in Punta Gorda.
Abraham and his class were in search of first-hand understanding of what occurred last month at Port Charlotte High School, when a teacher was ordered to remove A Black History Month poster from her door.
The poster depicted former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who knelt during the National Anthem to protest police brutality.
A video posted to Twitter by a student showed teacher Alissa Perry choking back tears as she took the poster down. The video went viral, receiving over 2.5 million views, and was re-tweeted by Kaepernick.
About 40 people gathered to hear PCHS Principal Lou Long and executive director of student services Mike Desjardins speak and answer questions about the incident Monday.
Perry declined an invitation to the meeting. She told the Sun she “wouldn’t be comfortable being an active participant in the discussion.”
Long gave a brief synopsis about what happened: A student who was offended by the poster posted it to social media. His mother later called the school and said he refused to go to school, asking what they were going to do about it.
Regarding how the district would handle such incidents going forward, Desjardins said he didn’t want to make any more manuals or three- to four-page school board policies. However, he wanted to focus on how they could get the students’ voices out more.
He said the district plans to test a diversity council composed of 10 to 15 kids, representing students from all backgrounds, including race, sexuality, and grade point averages, to give the principal feedback on a regular basis. If it works at PCHS, the district could start councils at other schools.
Abraham quickly redirected Desjardins and Long, and reminded them not to get too far from what they came to talk about: the poster, and its removal.
“Hindsight is always 20/20,” Long said, “it hurt me to hurt my students and staff in that particular matter.”
Sandra Glover, one of Abraham’s students, told Long, “You should have taken a stand and said ‘I understand you’re upset’ you should’ve said ‘This is what my students feel represent them’, because that’s what Colin did.”
The audience clapped.
“Sometimes we speed up when we should slow down,” Long said, “That’s the piece I missed.”
Desjardins and Long agreed that, if they could do it again, they would slow down the decision-making process.
“I contacted Mr. Desjardins at 7:15 a.m., school starts a 7:20, I haven’t even had time to talk to the teacher yet,” Long said. “Had I talked to her, she would have said ‘did you think about x, y, and z?’, that’s the piece I missed.”
He admitted that had he talked to Perry beforehand, he and Desjardins wouldn’t be in Abraham’s classroom.
The audience also questioned them on reports that students wear “Make America Great Again” on campus to support President Donald Trump.
Long said students are allowed to wear hats outside when walking from one building to another.
“It can be anything they want, as long as it doesn’t cause a disruption,” he said.
Desjardins clarified that one student was moved to an alternative school, because of an incident involving a MAGA hat. He said he couldn’t elaborate further.
Desjardins said he can’t commit to steps such as adding a civics class to the curriculum or more diversity training. He promised he would bring up the suggestions he received to Superintendent Steve Dionisio.
A few people in the crowd suggested amending the policy of what students can wear on school campuses to ban clothing that is political in nature.
Desjardins agreed, saying, “I’m a school uniform guy.”
At the end of the discussion, Abraham asked, “What can the people in this room do to hold your feet to the fire?”
Desjardins replied: “You pretty much have for the last hour.”
