By BENJAMIN BAUGH
Sports Writer
If you would have run into Lucy Kitcher five years ago, her life was drastically different.
The school teacher from Broward County and former gymnast, found herself taking her daughter to soccer practice, but wasn’t involved with any sport.
However, a Facebook message from a friend asking her to play pickleball at Bamford Sports Complex in Davie, would be life transforming. She’s now a professional pickleball player and tournament organizer, having organized the tournament this past weekend at PicklePlex.
“I had never played a racquet sport before, which is unusual for a pro,” said Kitcher, who had been a gymnastics and cheerleading coach. “I started playing four years ago. So, I went to check out pickleball, and just fell in love with it. I practiced with some people there, so we drilled and got better, rather than just playing. I just keep moving up the levels. I’ve been playing professionally for 2 1/2 years.”
Kitcher was approached a couple of years ago with the idea of possibly becoming an organizer.
Initially she started slowly, organizing one tournament, than four and now she’s increased her workload to 17 on an annual basis.
The sport is what Kitcher refers to as a healthy addiction, and unlike other sports where you might find yourself taking a lot of lessons, you can pick up a pickleball paddle and have a game the first time you play.
“My mom and dad are in their 70s and they just started playing, and they love it,” said Kitcher. “We just went to Germany and played in a tournament.”
This past weekend’s tournament drew nearly 250 people, and next week she’ll be running a tournament on the east coast of the state with over 800 participants.
“PicklePlex is 16 courts right now and it’s growing, and we’re going to have tournaments that big here soon,” said Kitcher. “This is a small one (the one this past weekend at PicklePlex) because it’s summer. As you see, everybody loves it, everybody comes and everyone has a great time. It’s hot outside but when you play, you don’t even notice because you’re having so much fun.”
Organizing a tournament can have its challenges, with the logistics presenting problems from time-to-time, but preparing for each tournament in advance can play a significant role in making sure the event runs seamlessly.
“Actually, I was here yesterday and I was kind of bored,” said Kitcher. “But I have my daughter and another girl helping me and they have everything running smoothly. I called somebody up and decided to play today.”
The youngest player was seven-years-old and the oldest an octogenarian. Every skill level was represented at the tournament.
“It’s great, it’s like any sport, you practice and you get good,” said Kitcher. “You see a lot of people hitting the ball hard, and it’s kind of the beginner way to play, but it’s very strategic. At the highest level of the game, it almost becomes a game of cat-and-mouse. You’re hitting the ball softly, and you’re dinking it over the net, waiting for someone to make a mistake. Then you hit the ball hard.”
