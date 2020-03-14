PUNTA GORDA — Tom Segur carefully adjusted a solar telescope facing the warm sun in Punta Gorda on Saturday morning.
“The angle has to be just right,” he said, fine-tuning the eyepiece. “This is a brand new model, I just bought it two weeks ago.”
Segur and his colleagues brought three solar telescopes to the Ponce de Leon Park, where the public was invited to come and do some solar observing. Participants could view sunspots and solar flares from 9 a.m. until noon.
“It looks like a giant red ball,” said Mark Maniscalco as he peered through the scope.
Maniscalco and his wife, Colleen, recently moved here from Connecticut. They’re just starting to learn about astronomy.
Segur explained that you can often see surface features on the sun, but things had been very “quiet” for a couple of years.
“The sun goes into cycle every 11 years,” Segur said. “It takes about five-and-a-half years to go from inactive to active. The inactive peak started about two years ago.”
In another three or four years, we should be seeing more flares and prominences, according to Segur. Solar prominences are large, bright, gaseous features erupting outward from the sun’s surface. Some either break apart and become flares or they are pulled back to the sun by a magnetic forces.
Segur has a degree in meteorology, and he’s always been fascinated with astronomy. He’s had telescopes since he was a kid and has belonged to astronomy clubs in New York for decades.
“There is a lack of activity right now,” Segur said of solar performances to the handful of observers at the event. “The next peak will be in 2024, but we expect the change to be minimal. Eventually, these cycles could cause a couple degree drop in average temperatures and help cool off the earth.”
Hydrogen-alpha filters on the telescopes made it safer Saturday for an unaided eye to view the sun.
Segur also brought a “sunspotter” to the park, which consisted of a lens and two mirrors. After being manually adjusted, an image of the sun was reflected onto a white piece of paper.
He also brought several images of events he’s photographed in the past, like Venus passing over the sun and some from various eclipses.
The last solar eclipse visible in the United States was in 2017, and Segur said the next one will happen in April 2024. It should be partially visible from Texas to New England.
Segur is the director of the Moore Observatory at Florida SouthWestern State College in Punta Gorda. He’s also a member of the Southwest Florida Astronomy Society, Inc., a club formed in 1980 by amateur astronomers. He hosts monthly events at the observatory from September through May.
For more information on events happening at the Florida SouthWestern State College Observatory, call 941-637-5652.
