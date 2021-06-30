Two retired business owners who volunteer for the Service Corps of Retired Executives will offer advice and mentoring Friday at North Port City Hall.
SCORE volunteer Nils Weibull, who has owned a business in Sweden and has been involved in international sales, said the free, one-day event from 9 a.m. to noon is for those in already in business, starting a business, or interested in growing their business.
One just has to show up; there is no need to make an appointment, Weibull said.
If the two volunteers — Greg Imig, whose background is in TV and radio advertising and communications, and Fred Cort, a retired banker — think the person seeking advice would benefit from a mentor with a different background, they would seek the best match from SCORE's massive database.
Should more time be needed, follow-up appointments would be made, Weibull said.
SCORE is an all-volunteer organization with some 14,000 members nationwide. It provides free mentoring to those who are having a business problem, seeking advice on becoming a business owner, or wanting to retire and sell their business to an owner who would continue its success.
Robert Brown, a former business owner and SCORE volunteer whose expertise is in sales, predicted - citing studies - there will a lot of new business owners shortly, he said.
"Within the next three years there will be the biggest transfer of wealth through inheritance," he said.
When younger people do inherit money, some might want to buy a business, he noted.
There is another situation as well.
"All around the nation, 70% of business owners are approaching retirement or at 60 or over," Brown said.
He said one of the things SCORE does is match those who want to purchase an existing business with those who wish to sell their business.
"A lot of people don't know about SCORE and how we can help," Brown said.
One of the ways local SCORE volunteer Jeffrey Frankenhauser got the word out was through a recent "popcorn campaign" in which he met with local CPAs and told them how SCORE could help a struggling business owner.
He gave the CPAs a tin of popcorn, in the same way one would bring a gift to a friend's home.
Brown said that since CPAs and accountants would be aware of any struggles their clients face, they could then in turn recommend SCORE to their clients.
Brown said in recent years he's personally mentored a real estate firm, windows and doors company, a community center, and he's conducted several sessions for a local chamber of commerce.
But SCORE volunteers help more than businesses; Weibull said he's mentored an agricultural business in Arcadia.
The local Port Charlotte SCORE office serves Charlotte County, Englewood, Arcadia, North Port and Venice, said Weibull.
The Port Charlotte office has more than 20 volunteers but if a person has a "unique" business, a local mentor would find the right mentor from SCORE's database, Weibull said.
He said each of the 14,000 volunteers each year has to take an "ethics code" test each year which goes through the U.S. government.
He said one of the code's requirements is that a SCORE volunteer cannot work for a company they mentor or receive money from. If so, they would be "kicked out."
The Port Charlotte SCORE office (Chapter 0318, District 480) has helped 55 new businesses get started; created 397 total jobs; and provided 2,015 services, according to its latest literature.
