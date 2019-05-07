This week is National Small Business Week. This year, May 5 through May 11 has been set aside to recognize the contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners to the US economy. Small businesses create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year, more than half of all Americans either own or work for one. I hope you will be able to take advantage of some of the special training events this week.
I was not able to view the SBA Facebook session on Social Media Tips for Your Small Business. If anyone watched that please send me a review.
The Port Charlotte SCORE and Busey Bank workshop on Website Design and Maintenance scheduled for today is full. That workshop will be repeated July 11 in North Port, August 22 in Englewood and Sept. 18 in Punta Gorda. Check out portcharlotte.score.org for more information and to register.
There should still be time to register and join the U.S. Small Business Administration and SCORE 2-Day Virtual Conference. First session is today, Tuesday, May 7, from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and again tomorrow, Wednesday, May 8, for the same times. Registration is FREE to the public. You can attend this live online conference to learn new business strategies, meet other business owners, and chat with industry experts!
This 2-day action-packed event will include educational webinars, business advice from mentors, giveaways and networking chat rooms for business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Topics include: The U.S. Economic Outlook and Its Impact on Small Businesses, Making Sense of Online Marketing: A Simple Checklist for Success, Mastering Control of Your Cash Flow, Creating Effective Online Ads, SBA Funding Programs, How to do Business with the Federal Government, Disasters Happen: How to Prepare Your Business and Recover. Register at: www.sba.gov/national-small-business-week/virtual-conference.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 8, from noon - 1 p.m., Comcast Business and Entrepreneur Magazine will present a webinar to discuss the impact of smart technology on small business growth, productivity, and customer experience.
For more information and to register for “Turn Small Biz into Smart Biz: Technology for Growth, Productivity and Customer Experience” go to www.entrepreneur.com/article/331771.
On Thursday, May 9, the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, Port Charlotte SCORE and the City of North Port will present a Lunch and Learn workshop on Creating Content People Will Read. What you say and the way you say it is how you will attract and engage your audiences. Barbara Langdon of Market Momentum will give us tips on how to create content for your website, your blog, your newsletters and Facebook.
The workshop is from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in North Port. For more information and register go to portcharlotte.score.org or northportarea chamber.com.
On Friday, May 10, join the SBA (@SBAgov) and industry experts for the National Small Business Week Twitter Chat at noon. They will be sharing tips and tricks to help you along your business journey. Join/follow the conversation with #SmallBusinessWeek.
Take advantage of as many of these learning opportunities as you can during the week. Make certain to celebrate your business and yourself with your customers and clients.
Let me know your thoughts at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org.
Sharpen the saw; Wednesday, May 15, Punta Gorda workshop, Networking to Grow Your Business. Visit portcharlotte.score.org for more information and to register for the workshop.
For more information on starting, promoting and growing your business, or to request a mentor from SCORE Port Charlotte go to www.portcharlotte.score.org. Volunteers provide confidential one on one business advice to meet the needs of both start-up and existing businesses at no cost. Follow us on Twitter at @charlottecscore.
