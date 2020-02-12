Now I'm sure most everyone's heard the expression "I wear multiple hats." In small business what this means is you perform a number of jobs in your business. At the first of the day you may be dispatch - making sure everyone gets going, jobs get started and the day starts out smoothly; mid-morning you may be in accounting - trying to find out where the money is going and where it is coming from - by afternoon you may be problem-solving, answering complaints from either customers or staff and later you may be marketing, networking, selling your products or just attending an after-hours function. That night you are senior management, strategizing moves that your company might make . Whew! I got tired just writing all that.
Small business people serve an even wider variety of jobs and positions within their company. But it's more than changing hats. To be a good accountant you have to focus on numbers and use accounting skills. Dispatchers require great organizational skills with multiple priorities and a real understanding of the work and time required to complete it. Networking and selling requires superior people skills and the ability to explain your products and services in an attractive way. I'm simplifying things here but each of these positions (and many more) requires an entire set of skills different than the others.
"Wearing different hats" is highly understated; you really need the shirt, shoes, suit and the hats. To be effective at multiple tasks you need to put on the hat, blinders and even earplugs to focus on the important disciplines that your business requires. And in day-to-day operations this change of positions may happen at light speed. While you're working on year-end numbers a call may come in from a prospective customer and you become marketing or sales. While you're talking with a customer a call may come in with a problem on a job and you become a dispatcher or problem solver. The next phone call or personal visit will require you to be something else. It's all a bit dizzying but it's standard fare for small business.
So here's a couple of ways to cope and even excel at the myriad of jobs required in small business. No matter how good we think we are it's hard to imagine that a good accountant could also sell cars. Imagine finding an employee that is very good at scheduling the day and also is red-hot at senior management strategy. We're all very good at some things and not so good at others, knowing (and admitting) this will help you organize and grow your company.
Take a personal inventory of what you do and what you do well. This follows the old adage "you're probably good at things you like." What do you enjoy most about your small business. Which tasks really excite you and you complete them with enthusiasm. Which tasks do you just hold your nose to get through - probably doing just an adequate or mediocre job. Believe it or not this inventory serves as a path for growth. To quote another adage plan to "hire to your weak side" and delegate the tasks that you're probably not that good at and don't really care to do anyway. Until you're in a position to hire entire divisions of people to do separate tasks, you're going to have to do the best you can with the help you can get. And help is the key here, get advice from people experienced in the tasks you are facing. Ask other small business people what remedies they've found for tasks and jobs that they have struggled with. Ask an accountant about accounting, ask a salesman about sales; ask a millennial about technology. The internet is filled with advice on small business operations, some good and some bad. And most importantly use your personal inventory in recruiting, making sure new employees’ skillsets dovetail directly with yours.
In a future column I will try to use my some 40 years of business management experience to show you a couple of ways to handle these multiple priority tasks. For now though, know that with a little agility, energy and a good focus; multitasking works. The really great news is that if you're managing for growth - the end is near.
Greg Imig is a Certified Mentor and Vice Chair with SCORE Port Charlotte. For more information and assistance with your business or to request a mentor visit Port Charlotte SCORE at www.portcharlotte.score.org. Volunteers provide confidential business advice to meet the needs of both start-up and existing entrepreneurs at no cost. To learn how you can become a SCORE volunteer contact Nils.Weibull@scorevolunteer.org.
