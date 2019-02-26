Most business owners know how to create revenue for their business. Painters know how to paint, landscapers know how to install and maintain plants, salespeople know how to sell.
Business owners also know how to manage their business, how to market their product or service and how to track the income and expenses. They know how to read and understand financial statements.
These are considered hard skills and are taught in most business workshops, see portcharlotte.score.org.
Communication skills are often referred to as “soft skills.” Sometimes called people skills, interpersonal skills or social skills, they allow business owners to relate to other people and their needs. Effective communication helps a business deal with; customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders, and in most every other aspect of business.
There are three basic types of communication; verbal communication, nonverbal communication and visual communication. Let’s look at each one and how it can affect our business.
Verbal communication is the most obvious of the three types of communication. When talking with someone, ask questions. By asking questions you give them the opportunity to talk and that allows them to relax.
The key here is to listen to what they have to say.
Listening is one of the top communication skills business people need to perfect. People love being listened to. Listening is particularly important when it comes to dealing with customers. By listening to customers or clients, you can quickly and effectively determine their specific problem and show how your products or services can solve that problem.
Many folks feel nonverbal communication is as important, if not more important, than verbal skills. If you understand nonverbal communication, you have an advantage.
Facial expressions, posture, eye contact, voice, and hand gestures all fall into this category. Learning the art of nonverbal communication for business relations is not easy, but it can improve your communications with customers, clients and colleagues, as well as friends. Use it to supplement verbal communication.
When you can’t meet with customers or clients to ask questions and listen, you rely on visual communication. In fact, visual communication is what we use the most to transmit our message to our market. Visual communication is the transmission of information and ideas using symbols and imagery. It can include signs, drawings, brochures, pictures, graphic design, animation and several electronic resources.
Your logo and some of your branding tools are examples of visual communication. This is an area where mis-communication can easily take place. It is important that when your market interprets your visual communication, they receive the message you intended.
Good communication skills can make a good business person into a great business person. When you communicate more effectively, you’re more aware of potential problems and better able to implement solutions.
You become more informed about every aspect of your business and your customers. You can discover potential pitfalls and problems early and take steps to correct them before they become an issue.
Let me know your thoughts at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org.
Sharpen the saw: Thursday, Feb. 28, Englewood Lunch and Learn workshop on Networking to Grow Your Business; Tuesday, March 5, Port Charlotte Busey Bank Lunch and Learn on Managing Your business Using Your Financials; Thursday, March 14, North Port Lunch and Learn on Promoting Your Business. Visit portcharlotte.score.org for more information and to register.
For more information on starting, promoting and growing your business, or to request a mentor from SCORE Port Charlotte go to www.portcharlotte.score.org. Volunteers provide confidential one on one business advice to meet the needs of both start-up and existing businesses at no cost. Follow us on Twitter at @charlottecscore.
