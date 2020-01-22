If you’ve played the poker game “Texas Hold’em” I think you’ll appreciate this analogy. If you’re in business – or starting one; it’s like playing poker.
With Texas Hold’em you get to see some of the cards, your opponent sees some of the cards and there are a few cards nobody sees.
Compare this to business.
You have some of the cards; your assets and resources, knowledge of the market and historical success. Competitors have some of the cards, probably the same ones as you – and the market holds all the rest. You won’t be able to use those cards until later and you’ve got to think you know what they are to win. Just like business – don’t you think?
Perception, intuition and deductive reasoning all play a role in business. It’s hard to grow with a “it probably won’t work” attitude and being keenly aware of the cards you are playing keeps you open to opportunities. You might be about to make a “bet” on something and you’ve got to have the knowledge and … well … faith that it will work. I think most business-minded people use a great deal of perception, intuition and ‘guts’ to forecast changes and take advantages of changing markets.
Unlike poker; which relies on only numbers to determine who wins and loses; business is much more forgiving. Firstly, there is more than one winner; success comes in stages.
Second, business uses drive and passion and attitude to improve the odds. Poker doesn’t care, just play the cards. And third, business has a nearly unlimited number of cards in the deck – the market is huge – so your chances go way up. And business decisions are seldom “all-in,” thank goodness.
So, poker and business, huh. Who needs Las Vegas? Start a business or grow the one you have and you’ll find yourself making bets on resources, staff, locations and of course solid clients. You have some information, they have some – and there is some no-one gets to see yet. Make sense?
When you clearly see the next steps of growth or a start-up, have identified costs and expenses, and have planned the first steps for right-after it’s in place; all you need is the drive and passion to believe you will win.
This is where the “crystal ball” comes in and we all wish we had one. If you only knew for sure what the next cards are going to be!
I’m far from a professional poker player but in the decades I’ve been managing small business this analogy has worked well for me. That’s my Two Bits on Business. Let me know your thoughts at greg.imig@scorevolunteer.org.
Don’t miss a unique opportunity to attend the ARCADIA Small Business Summit on Jan. 31, 2020. Presentations from the USDA, SBA, Local Business and SCORE will talk about opportunities and ideas for small business in DeSoto County.
This day-long event will feature agri-business and agritourism successes. The keynote speaker is Dr. Jack Payne, of the University of Florida discussing new crop opportunities in SWFL. Join us at the South Florida State College – DeSoto Campus. Register now at www.portcharlotte.score.org.
Greg Imig is a certified mentor/vice chair for SCORE Port Charlotte.
