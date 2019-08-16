Have you taken a good look at your business recently? I don’t mean looking at the operation or the financial position but look at it through the eye of your customer and potential customer. What do they see when they encounter your business? Does the first impression of your business make people want to enter or call or click through?
Take some time to look at what your customers see, you may have to freshen up what’s there.
If you have a store front, go outside and look at it. Is the sign straight? Are all the bulbs working? When did you last have it cleaned? Maybe it’s time. Any of the paint on the sign or the building need a touch up? If you decide to repaint, don’t change the color scheme drastically. If your customers are used to visiting a store with a blue exterior, a change to yellow may confuse them.
They may think you’ve moved or they’re in the wrong place. Now, look inside. Are your display fixtures clean and arranged so they present your products clearly? Does traffic flow through your store easily? Is the floor clean and easy to walk on? Check the interior paint as well and spruce up as necessary. Make the place inviting.
If you have an office to meet clients or customers, step back and look at the entrance. Does it invite people in and direct them to you? Are the signs clean and easy to read? Do they say what you do? Are there information pieces in your waiting room about you and your business as well as the latest news from the industry you serve?
Online businesses need to review their presentation as well. Is your homepage still inviting to potential customers? Is it the same old, same old from the past years? Dress it up with new material, new pictures and new stories. Just as I cautioned about changing the color scheme of a store front, don’t give it a complete overhaul but keep the content fresh.
Look at your advertising. Using the same ad over and over may cause readers to get bored and skip over your message. Freshen it up, but at the same time remain true to your brand. In any print media you need an ad with stopping power. One that makes people want to stop and read what you have to say.
Same goes for your collateral material. The marketing pieces you leave with your client or handout to your customers. Is the information current? Are the product and service selections still what you offer? Do you offer more? Does the design need to be updated to more modern graphics?
Any changes you make to the areas mentioned above should reflect the personality of your business. An attorney’s office or the office of a financial consultant may have a formal look to it. Webpages, advertising pieces and collateral material should have that same look. An online business selling silly Tee-shirts will probably take on a less formal personality. Same with a coffee shop as opposed to a formal restaurant.
It’s important you keep your look fresh, up to date and accurate. Take time now to look at your business and determine what changes may need to be made.
Let me know your thoughts at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org.
For more information and assistance working in or on your business, request a mentor from Port Charlotte SCORE at www.portcharlotte.score.org. Volunteers provide confidential business advice to meet the needs of both start-up and existing entrepreneurs at no cost. To learn how you can become a SCORE volunteer contact Nils.Weibull@scorevolunteer.org. Follow us on Twitter; @charlottecscore.
