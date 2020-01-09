Don’t you just love the first of the year. For business it’s an amazing time. I’ve always thought of year-end as the opportunity for a change and a refocus on priorities and goals. Time to look ahead!
That is ironic because it is really a time of calculating last year’s progress. Bookkeepers and accountants are fully employed balancing year-end numbers and preparing for tax filings. It’s all hindsight for them — just as I’m thinking of looking forward! The two actually work well together because you really can’t know where you’re headed until you know where you’ve been. This means last years performance is the starting point for this years’ goals.
Financials first – get a handle on the important numbers. We don’t need detail here. Gross income (revenue and net,) sources of revenue by percentage and growth, and the major expense categories are the roadmap to the next level. These are called Key Performance Indicators (KPI) and even the largest companies rely on 6 – 12 numbers to tell them where they are. Get to know these numbers intimately – you’ll sleep better at night.
And then the fun begins! What worked — and by “worked” I mean what was productive, profitable and most importantly enjoyable. How can you build on that? Is there room for doing more – better? Frankly, the answer is always yes.
Can we add services/product that customers have asked for last year. Have you had multiple requests for the same thing? Here, I recommend “staying in your lane.” Don’t let your planning take you to far from what “worked” last year. But, is it time to plan doing something new in the first quarter of 2020?
And finally, look at expenses. Where can we save money. Labor, rent and cost of goods comes to mind, but also consumables, office expenses and marketing/advertising are expenses that can run away if not checked and analyzed periodically. The new year is a great time to do that. Another area of possible reduction is things you do that have no value to the customer. Many companies find they are incurring expenses doing things that no customer knows – or cares about. Eliminate or reduce these tasks and you’ll have resources/funds to do better in other areas. (Remember that idea of a new service I mentioned above?)
Throughout this process, you’ll develop a keen look at your business and hopefully a sense of its path of growth. Later, when you are fully involved in the day-to-day work, you’ll be confident that the fundamentals are in order.
That’s my Two-Bits on Business this time. My name is Greg Imig and I’ll be contributing to this SUN business column this year. I’m proud to be a Certified Mentor and Vice Chair of SCORE Port Charlotte. My mentor – author Ed Davis has set a high standard for those of you who read this column and I hope to continue his tradition. We’ll be having interviews and guest columnists and I’m hoping Ed will stop by from time to time. I really look forward to making this column as useful and practical to small business as possible.
Let me know your thoughts at greg.imig@scorevolunteer.org.
For more information and assistance with your business or to request a mentor visit Port Charlotte SCORE at www.portcharlotte.score.org. Volunteers provide confidential business advice to meet the needs of both start-up and existing entrepreneurs at no cost.
Greg Imig is a certified mentor and vice chair of Port Charlotte SCORE. To learn how you can become a SCORE volunteer contact Nils.Weibull@score volunteer.org. Follow us on Twitter; @charlottecscore
