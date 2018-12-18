I hope this holiday season is going well for you personally and professionally. After the season take time to reflect and make notes for next year. What worked, what didn’t and what opportunities could you have taken advantage if you had been prepared?
How can you get prepared to take advantage next year? Next, what lessons have you learned, about yourself, about your business, about your customers and about your market?
What changes do you need to make now to make your business more successful throughout the new year?
Did you capture customer contact information from all your new customers? How will you use this information? Maybe start with a thank you for stopping by. Create or refresh your newsletter and plan dates and topics for 2019 promotions. Take a little time now to work on your business instead of in your business.
Other things to do to get ready for 2019. Reassess your business plan. Update your lean business plan by drawing on what you learned in the past year. Question each assumption you made and make certain you are doing the right work leading to fulfill the right vision.
Review the goals you set for 2018. How many of those have been completed? How many remain? Create new goals to guide you to complete the new strategies you have developed for your business. Break these goals into monthly tasks that will keep you on track to complete your plan.
I am doing my planning for this column for 2019. I plan to continue to bring you advice and direction on how to grow your business. I hope the information I’ve provided up to now has helped. I will look for and research new thoughts on how to make your business more efficient and more effective. I will bring that information to you so you stay up to date. I want this column to be a tool that will help you and your business grow to the level you want it to be.
I will also provide you with information about training opportunities; remember No. 7 “Sharpen the Saw”. There are webinars and training videos and in person workshops available through the SBA and SCORE National websites and the SCORE Port Charlotte Chapter Website. For instance, Tuesday, Jan. 8, the 2019 Busey Bank Lunch and Learn series in Port Charlotte will begin with a workshop on Networking.
In February we will begin a Lunch and Learn program in Punta Gorda. New this year is a Lunch and Learn program in Englewood. That will also start in February. The North Port Lunch and Learn will begin its 11th year in March. Check out our website portcharlotte.score.org often for up to date information.
From time to time I will share with you some of the success stories of businesses that have been mentored by the volunteers of SCORE Port Charlotte. I think it’s important for you to see how businesses in the area have used the resources available to them to grow their business. Mentoring works. The SCORE website reports “Small Business owners who receive three or more hours of mentoring report higher revenues and increased growth”.
Let me know your thoughts, send me your comments, suggestions or questions at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
For more information on starting, promoting and growing your business, or to request a mentor from SCORE Port Charlotte go to www.portcharlotte.score.org. Volunteers provide confidential one on one business advice to meet the needs of both start-up and existing businesses at no cost. To learn how you can become a SCORE volunteer contact Don Benjamin at donbenjamin1937@gmail.com. Follow us on Twitter at @charlottecscore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.