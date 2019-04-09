Last time we got together we discussed the Marketing Mix for your business. Today, I’d like to focus on pricing. As long as revenue is coming in, we sometimes forget to look at our prices. You may be losing customers because of price or you could be leaving money on the table because your prices are too low.
Determining the proper prices for your products and services is among the most perplexing issues for any small business owner. It should be simple. You want to be competitive, appeal to customers, but also cover your costs and make a reasonable profit.
When you look at costs, there is more to consider than just Cost of Goods Sold or Cost of Services Provided, there are operating expenses that must be covered as well.
Things like payroll and self-employment taxes, fees for accepting credit cards, supplies, utilities, office space, equipment rental, etc. In a service business you need to consider non-billable hours to make certain there is enough cash at the end of the month to cover all the bills and have some left for you.
If you underestimate costs, or overestimate the volume that will be sold, the outcome will be reduced profits or even a loss.
Yet even after all those costs are accounted for, a seemingly fair price may not gain traction with your customers. The truth is, prices are market-driven, not cost-driven.
What matters is if you can make a profit at a price the market will bear. Wouldn’t it be great if you could read minds? Then you’d know exactly what each customer thought of your prices and be able to respond accordingly.
So how can a small business owner strike a balance between costs and profit, yet still attract customers in these cost-conscious times? Many small businesses make the decision to set their prices and compete on quality and service. For this you need to know your target market.
This is where a review of your marketing strategy becomes important. Your marketing strategy identifies customer groups that your business can serve better than your competitors. Armed with demographic information about these people you can create product offerings, prices, distribution, promotional efforts, and services toward them.
Your strategy should address the unmet needs of the customer that offer the greatest profitability. A good strategy helps a business focus on the target markets it can serve best.
Also, you need to take into consideration what your competition is charging. You can charge more if what you offer is better or a better value. That’s why a marketing strategy is so critical to small business success.
Once you’ve established your pricing structure by examining your costs and reviewing your marketing strategy, justify it by the value you bring. This is what sets you apart from your competition. It may be special expertise, low-cost suppliers, low overhead, location, etc. Promote this every opportunity you have.
Make it a point to review your pricing several times a year. With the easy availability of pricing information, customers and competitors are watching pricing trends, don’t risk being left behind.
Let me know your thoughts at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org.
Sharpen the saw; Tuesday, April 23, Punta Gorda workshop, Retirement Plans for Small Business Owners. Thursday, April 25, Englewood workshop, Communication Skills. Visit portcharlotte.score.org for more information and to register.
For more information on starting, promoting and growing your business, or to request a mentor from SCORE Port Charlotte go to www.portcharlotte.score.org. Volunteers provide confidential one on one business advice to meet the needs of both start-up and existing businesses at no cost. Follow us on Twitter at @charlottecscore.
