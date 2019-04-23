National Small Business Week 2019 is from May 5-11.
For more than 50 years, the president of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week to recognize the contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.
More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. The following is a list of training events planned for the week.
On Wednesday, May 8, from 12-1 p.m., Comcast Business and Entrepreneur Magazine will present a webinar to discuss the impact of smart technology on small business growth, productivity, and customer experience. For more information and to register for “Turn Small Biz into Smart Biz: Technology for Growth, Productivity and Customer Experience” go to www.entrepreneur.com/article/331771.
The U.S. Small Business Administration and SCORE will host a 2-Day Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 7, and Wednesday, May 8, between 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Registration is FREE to the public. Attend this live online conference to learn new business strategies, meet other business owners, and chat with industry experts! This 2-day action-packed event will include educational webinars, business advice from mentors, giveaways and networking chat rooms for business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.
Topics include: The U.S. Economic Outlook and Its Impact on Small Businesses; Making Sense of Online Marketing: A Simple Checklist for Success; Mastering Control of Your Cash Flow; Creating Effective Online Ads; SBA Funding Programs; How to do Business with the Federal Government; Disasters Happen: How to Prepare Your Business and Recover.
Register at: www.sba.gov/national-small- business-week/virtual-conference.
On Monday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m., watch Social Media Tips for Your Small Business Workshop live on SBA’s Facebook page.
Friday, May 10, join the SBA (@SBAgov) and industry experts for the National Small Business Week Twitter Chat at noon. We’ll be sharing tips and tricks to help you along your business journey. Join/follow the conversation with #SmallBusinessWeek.
Locally, on Tuesday, May 7, Busey Bank and Port Charlotte SCORE will present a free Lunch and Learn workshop on Website Design and Maintenance. Candee Gulick of CeJay Associates, LLC will show us how to create a clean, professional looking website that encourages visitors to stay and see what your business has to offer. The workshop is from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Busey Bank in Port Charlotte. For more information and to register at portcharlotte.score.org" target="_blank">portcharlotte.score.org.
Also, on Thursday, May 9, the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, Port Charlotte SCORE and the City of North Port will present a free Lunch and Learn workshop on Creating Content. What you say and the way you say it is how you will attract and engage your audiences. Barbara Langdon of Market Momentum will give us tips on how to create content for your website, your blog, your newsletters and Facebook.
The workshop is from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in North Port. For more information and register at portcharlotte.score.org.
Take advantage of as many of these opportunities as you can during the week.
Celebrate your business and yourself as well.
Let me know your thoughts at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org.
Sharpen the saw; Today, Tuesday, April 23, Punta Gorda workshop, Retirement Plans for Small Business Owners. Thursday, April 25, Englewood workshop, Effective Communication Skills. Visit portcharlotte.score.org for more information and to register.
For more information on starting, promoting and growing your business, or to request a mentor from SCORE Port Charlotte go to www.portcharlotte.score.org. Volunteers provide confidential one on one business advice to meet the needs of both start-up and existing businesses at no cost. Follow us on Twitter at @charlottecscore.
