Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 76F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.