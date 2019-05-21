June 1 is the beginning of hurricane season in our area. In addition, our area is susceptible to tornadoes, floods and wildfires. A disaster of any size could have an impact on your business.
A broken water line, a fire in the building or an interruption in the electrical service could all lead to you having to shut down your business for some time. According to FEMA, 40% of businesses never reopen after a disaster, and for those that do, only 29% were still operating after two years.
Those that lost their information technology for nine days or more are likely to file bankruptcy within a year.
It is important to consider how a disaster could affect your employees, customers and workplace. How would you manage your business if access to the workplace is limited by roads closures, streets are impassable, or communication is limited?
Every business needs to have a business contingency plan, a plan to stay in business after any disaster. This plan should address the operations that are essential and time-critical to the business. Use flowcharts for all the operations in your business and examine alternatives.
This is important even if you are the only one in the business, plan for what you would do if you couldn’t do things the way you always do them.
Prepare a go box that you can reach for and take with you if you need to evacuate your business. This is important whether your business is a store-front or the back bedroom of your house.
First in your go box should be copies of your insurance policies. Be certain of the coverage you have and any deductibles that apply. Know what the insurance company will need to support any claim you may have to make. Take pictures now to document how your business looks during normal operations.
Take pictures of equipment, inventory, office equipment and anything that is important to the operation. Have a camera in your go box so you can document any damage that may have occurred.
Include a contact list containing the contact information for your employees, your insurance agent, suppliers, vendors, key clients or customers. Also, the number to your voice mailbox and the password.
Have a copy of the latest P&L statement, balance sheet, cash flow report, inventory list, AP & AR reports. Include bank statements for checking, savings, credit cards, loans or lines of credit. Save three years of tax returns.
These would be important if you need to apply for emergency loans.
Electronic backup services are very popular, however, after a disaster, there may be some difficulties with electrical service or internet access to retrieve these records. Time will be of the essence.
After a disaster, connect with the local chambers of commerce, economic development organizations and other community support organizations. The Florida Small Business Bridge Loan Program may be activated providing short term, interest free working capital loans.
FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) also provide low interest, long term disaster loans to businesses of all sizes to provide working capital and repair or replace damaged property.
Remember, before, during and after any disaster safety is the main priority.
Let’s hope we never have to use these resources or our go boxes but, be prepared just in case.
Let me know your thoughts at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org.
For more information and assistance with disaster planning, request a mentor from Port Charlotte SCORE at www.portcharlotte.score.org. Volunteers provide confidential business advice to meet the needs of both start-up and existing entrepreneurs at no cost.
To learn how you can become a SCORE volunteer contact Nils.Weibull@scorevolunteer.org. Follow us on Twitter at @charlottecscore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.