It appears most of our friends and neighbors who summer up north have left the area.
The busy times, though hectic, can be highly profitable, but the slow periods can create stress. Although the business cycles will come and go, you can’t assume your customers will always be there. Use this time to develop a level of customer service that will keep your regular customers coming back and impress your seasonal customers so
they want to come back.
Customer service is one of the most important ways a small business can build loyalty with its customers. As a small business owner, you are able to interact with your customers, furnish them the products or services that meet their needs, help them solve their problems and then follow up after the sale. This generates more than just sales, it also creates relationships that will not only keep those customers coming back, but also lead to referrals and new business.
Remember how you were treated when you visited a local business. What made you want to come back, or to recommend the store to others? Was it a helpful, courteous salesperson, a clean well-organized store layout or ready assistance when you had a question or a problem? Make sure the qualities that made a difference to you are adapted and fully engrained in your operation.
As more business is conducted online, retailers are less likely to have face-to-face contact with their customers. But that doesn’t mean you should cut back on customer service. Online customer service begins with a well-designed, easy-to-navigate, and fast-loading e-commerce website. Make sure the information about your business is clear and easy to find. Make certain product descriptions are timely and complete.
Explain any additional charges and fees up front. It can be frustrating to an e-customer to find surprises during check-out.
Face to face or online customer, simply saying “thank you” goes a long way toward securing customer’s loyalty. Say thanks wherever you can. Think about how many times your business interacts with customers. Last impressions matter as much as first ones do.
There are other things you can do to express your gratitude as well. Send a thank-you note. The idea may sound corny. But a handwritten thank-you note, or a personalized email really makes a big impression. Maybe include a discount coupon or another special offer. Make it clear that there are no strings attached.
It’s simply to thank them for their business.
Despite your best efforts, you will have dissatisfied customers. Customer service is about responding quickly to complaints or negative comments. This could include offering to speak to the unhappy customer by phone to get the full story and resolve the problem more quickly. If the complaint appears in a public online setting be sure to post a follow-up note about the complaint on the forum, even if the outcome is not what you wanted.
Regular visitors will see that you’re a business they can trust, because you take customer feedback seriously.
Keep in touch with all your customers throughout the year with e-mail newsletters or a blog. Let them know about new product or menu offerings, facility improvements. Just a note to say hi will keep your business uppermost in their minds when it is time to spend seasonal dollars.
