PUNTA GORDA — Live entertainment and tasty food usually attracts a large crowd, and this was certainly the case at the inaugural Punta Gorda Seafood and Music Festival, Saturday.
The event intertwines food, music, arts and crafts. Attendees could choose from a diverse menu including crab cakes, crayfish, shrimp, lobster tail and seafood gumbo — just a few of the items available.
Patty Deemer enjoyed a freshly fried plate of coconut shrimp while listening to live music by Free Fallin', a Tom Petty tribute band.
"The music is great, the food is great and it's a beautiful day," Deemer said.
A group of friends from North Fort Myers visited Punta Gorda just to attend the event.
"We're all from Wisconsin and we're snowbirds," Lyette Dwyer said. "This sure beats spending the day shoveling snow."
This inaugural event was sponsored by Paragon Festivals of Sarasota.
Event organizer Adrian Johannes said Paragon manages festivals like these throughout southwest Florida.
"Punta Gorda is the perfect demographic for this kind of event," Johannes said. "It's family-friendly and we are very happy with the turnout today. We had good cooperation with the city and we're hoping to schedule another event next year."
More than 25 vendors were onsite selling jewelry, clothing and hand crafted items.
Sign artist Joyce Branch from Alabama was one of the vendors at the event. Joyce and her husband, John, are participants at several shows each year in southwest Florida. She creates free-hand wooden signs made out of recycled kitchen cabinet doors. They also make blown glass items.
"We're here about three months each year and we also take special orders," Branch said. Search for JJ Signs on Facebook for more information.
The festival is scheduled through today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 115 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda.
Sunday performers include the jazz group West Coast Steel Pan Band, classic rock band The Verge and soul group Reverend Barry and the Funk.
For more information, go to www.seafoodfestivals.com.
Email: sue.erwin@your.sun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.