Residents and property owners in coastal areas of Charlotte County can view new draft preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) at three upcoming public open houses on Dec. 11-12.
FIRMs show the potential extent and risks of flooding. They will be used to determine flood insurance premiums and building requirements.
At the open houses, attendees can learn about their risk of flooding and ask questions about what the new maps will mean for their property.
Specialists and subject matter experts will be on hand to meet one-on-one and discuss flood risk, flood insurance, appeals, mitigation options, as well as the engineering behind the flood insurance study.
The public can stop by at any time.
No formal presentation will be given. Home and business owners, renters, real estate agents, mortgage lenders, surveyors, and insurance agents are encouraged to attend.
The open house dates, times and locations are ...
4 to 7 p.m. WednesdayNorth Charlotte Regional Park Recreation Center
1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte
9 a.m. to noon Thursday
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center
6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood
4 to 7 p.m. Thursday
Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center
75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda
The new preliminary FIRMs were developed through a partnership between the communities and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. They are based on updated modeling data and show coastal flood hazards more accurately than previous maps.
The goal of the open houses is to inform property owners and the community of their flood risks. Over time, these risks change due to construction and development, environmental changes, watershed conditions, and other factors. Flood maps are updated periodically to reflect these changes.
By law, federally regulated or insured mortgage lenders require flood insurance on buildings located in areas at high risk of flooding. Standard homeowners, business owners, and renters’ insurance policies typically don’t cover flood damage; consequently, flood insurance is an important consideration for everyone with coastal property. Flood insurance policies can be purchased from any state-licensed property and casualty insurance agent. Call the National Flood Insurance Program Help Center at 800-427-4661 or visit www.floodsmart.gov for more information.
If you need any reasonable accommodations at the open house (such as a sign language interpreter), please contact FEMA’s Office of Equal Rights at fema-reasonable-accomodations@fema.dhs.gov to make arrangements no later than three days prior to the open house.
