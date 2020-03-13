CHARLOTTE COUNTY — While this weekend may be the beginning of spring break, Charlotte County students and staff will be required to comply with some regulations before returning to school.
The Commissioner of Educations office released a statement on Thursday saying that anyone (students, faculty or staff) who go on foreign travel, to any country, must self-isolate for 14 days upon return.
Anyone who goes on a cruise must self-isolate for 14 days upon return.
The report stated “There should be no mass gatherings, which are defined by the CDC as 1,000-25,000 people, but the practical application is any gathering that would strain local resources. We leave it to your discretion for events with less than 1,000 people.”
“If a student, faculty or staff member has been exposed to a person with confirmed COVID-19, and that person has been in a classroom, it is recommend that you not close the school/college/program, but that you clear the classroom and take necessary steps to sanitize the room.”
A voicemail from Charlotte County School Board Superintendent Steve Dionisio was sent to parents on Thursday evening reflecting the information in the statement.
“I agree with Superintendent Dionisio’s requirement that staff and parents notify us if they are traveling internationally or going on a cruise,” said Kim Amontree, Charlotte County School Board District 2. “It is the prudent action to keep more people from getting sick. I would urge anyone who is traveling over spring break to take seriously the requirement to self quarantine if they are traveling internationally or taking a cruise.”
