Florida Sen. Ben Albritton announced earlier this week he recently tested positive for coronavirus, according to a post on floridapolitics.com.
The positive test, along with others for his wife and family, came about two weeks ago.
In the post, Albritton said he was “incredibly blessed” to have the support of dozens of people in the local community and political circles who helped him and his family. All have since recovered.
“God took very good care of us,” he said.
Albritton shared the news because, like the other lawmakers who have firsthand experience with the virus, he wanted the public to know that it’s “no joke,” the post stated.
“This is not just the flu,” the blog quoted him. “It should be taken seriously … people should follow CDC guidelines ... wear a mask.”
The admission makes Albritton the fourth lawmaker known to have contracted the virus after Sen. Rob Bradley and Reps. Randy Fine and Shevrin Jones.
Albritton’s warning about the seriousness of the virus echoes the sentiments of the lawmakers who came down with it before him — Jones put out a daily video journal on his Twitter describing his experience, while Fine livestreamed on Facebook to warn others of the devastating effects of COVID-19, according to floridapolitics.com.
When reached by the Sun Wednesday afternoon, Albritton declined to comment.
