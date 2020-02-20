PUNTA GORDA — Lawmakers in Tallahassee are proposing some bills that could affect the way airports do business.
Punta Gorda Airport staff are following the legislation, they said at the monthly Charlotte County Airport Authority meeting Thursday.
The legislation includes a bill that would eliminate the aviation fuel tax.
This money goes to the State Transportation Trust Fund, which is used to fund special projects at airports statewide.
"We've projected about 10% of our capital improvement funding coming from FDOT grants," Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish said Thursday.
Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota), who filed the bill, told the Sun Thursday that in the past when they have decreased the aviation fuel tax, there were more flights coming to Florida.
"Once I saw that correlation, if I can continue to drive new flights to Florida and create more opportunities for the airlines to create hubs here, I think that the overall economy would expand," he said.
Currently, this tax is 4.27 cents per gallon on aviation fuel, aviation gasoline and kerosene sold in or brought into the state.
This tax brought in $34.8 million to the State Transportation Trust Fund, the Florida Department of Transportation reported. This makes up half a percent of the $7.5 billion in revenue the trust fund received in 2018.
"There's some airports that feel this could cut some grants," Gruters said. "But there's still a lot of money in these programs."
All but 10 states imposed an aviation fuel tax, and Florida's tax has the ninth-lowest tax, according to the United States Energy Information Administration.
Parish thinks the bill will pass, but added "we’ll continue to lobby the legislature to make up the difference."
"Our hope is that even if we lose aviation fuel tax funding, the State Transportation Trust Fund will continue to be fully funded from other sources," Parish said.
The bill was voted on favorably by the Senate's Commerce and Tourism Committee and is now in the Finance and Tax Committee.
Another piece of proposed legislation, SB 1258, would add various requirements to how fiscal matters are handled at airports, such as requiring the Airport Authority to vote for contracts exceeding $325,000 and to seek bids for any contracts exceeding $65,000.
This would "increase the manpower required for airport business," Parish said, likely having to hire a full-time staff member to adhere to the new bidding and procurement process requirements.
As of Wednesday, the bill is in the Senate's Rules Committee and has been revised by the Community Affairs Committee.
At the meeting, the Airport Authority scheduled a workshop at 1:30 p.m., April 7, which is open to the public.
The next Airport Authority meeting is at 9 a.m., April 16. Both the meeting and workshop will be at 7375 Utilities Rd., building 313, in Punta Gorda.
