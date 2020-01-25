NORTH PORT — Those wanting to help earthquake victims in Puerto Rico can donate to Hope for Puerto Rico at New Hope Church, 5600 S Biscayne Dr., North Port.

Following intense earthquakes this month, residents in Yauco, Puerto Rico, desperately need supplies. Doctors are operating in parking lots outside of hospitals that are unsafe, according to health agency officials on the ground.

Supplies needed include diapers, toiletries, baby wipes, cleaning and camping supplies, blankets, socks and tarps. A container is being filled and will be delivered to Puerto Rico next week. Cash donations would help cover taxes on the container.

For more information, call Angela Berard at 941-525-4934.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments