PORT CHARLOTTE — After a skilled nursing facility asked the community to write cards to cheer up its residents, one church had a better idea.
Kids from Port Charlotte's New Day Christian Church made signs of kindness for residents at Village Place Health and Rehabilitation Center, displaying the colorful words in every window of the skilled nursing facility Friday.
"The residents were so delighted to see children use their own time off from school to show them just how much the community cares," said Victoria Naekel, the facility's activity director.
Seniors all throughout Florida are being advised to stay inside by the state's surgeon general, Dr. Scott Rivkees, as cases climb. Residents in long-term care and assisted living facilities aren't allowed to have visitors, nor partake in entertainment or group programs.
"They too have to have a social distancing from their peers," Naekel said. "They can’t hug or kiss each other either. Some residents with dementia may feel lonely, depressed and abandoned by their loved ones. They don’t all understand why they saw their family everyday and then all of a sudden, they didn’t."
Though residents aren't confined to their rooms, they are following the 6-foot social distancing rule. So members of the facility's staff and the community are getting creative to make sure residents don't feel lonely, such as hosting doorway bingo to have fun from a distance, having trivia over the microphone, music and exercise from residents' doorways, and giving donated roses and cards from the community.
Staff are also helping residents get connected to their families via video conferencing tools, such as FaceTime and Skype, and hosted a ’50s-themed day Tuesday, with dressed-up nurses going room to room giving residents root beer floats.
"Most of us see what a great job the staff is doing and we feel safe," said long-term care resident Irene Wyant. "We know that the staff are doing everything they can to keep us busy and having fun, and its working."
Desireé Marroquin, a volunteer with Port Charlotte's New Day Christian Church, saw the facility's post asking for cards via Facebook and organized the act of kindness.
"The kids really enjoyed it," Marroquin said. "I think they learned there's always a way to be kind to somebody else."
Once the children left, one of the facility's nurses, Joyce Antoncic-Kass, visited the residents with her pet therapy dog, Wriggly, through their windows.
Wriggly used to be a regular at the facility, and residents had been missing him, Naekel said.
The Village Place Health and Rehabilitation Center staff are still asking the community to write cards and letters to their residents. Materials can be sent to the facility by mail at 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte FL 33952. Staff members use bleach wipes and spray all items before bringing them into the facility.
