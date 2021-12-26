PUNTA GORDA - Shark Tank, watch out.
You might have lost an investment opportunity, as 70 Charlotte County senior citizens ages 60 to 90-plus have formed a company that produces a board game that's quickly become popular.
"I wanted to teach a sidewalk chalk game at South County Regional Park," said Gaila Perran, of Punta Gorda. "It was a game I played as a 10-year-old, 66 years ago."
She previously taught the sidewalk chalk game to children in Colorado, where she was a teaching assistant.
But South County's recreation directors said they needed an indoor game.
So, Perran took a non-slip rug pad and "painted the sidewalk chalk game onto the pad."
She asked for input from her fellow pickleball players, children at the park's recreation center and others. She found they wanted it to be smaller and have categories.
There was another aspect.
"The children wanted all the colors of the rainbow," she said.
Hence, a game was born.
Perran called her game Top-Ten, but to offer it to others, she knew she needed financial help in getting it produced, she said.
"I turned to the people I play pickleball with, and we decided to form an LLC and trademark the game."
That was in July. Each bought a share of the firm; Perran owns 25%, which cost her $5,000, she said. The initial investment was $20,000. There are 70 investors, and the company's website began to sell the game in October.
Unlike other games, the board is not made of cardboard but rather, heavy vinyl, or oil cloth, Perran said. It comes with pawns, dice, cards printed in both English and Spanish, and a 1-minute timer.
After discovering the yoga mat material they originally were going to use had a three-month shipping delay, they decided to turn to a local supplier.
"We had Kevin Jackson, of Jackson Signs in Port Charlotte, print the mats," she said.
Perran's firm initially ordered materials for 150 games, and more than half were quickly sold when the game was offered for sale.
The company, Top-Ten Games, LLC, sells each game for $33.60; Florida sales tax brings the total to $35.99.
"We're on Tik-Tok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter — all the social media," Perran said.
The firm also has a website — www.toptenllc.com — which shows images of the game and tells how it was created, and how it is played. The game can be ordered through the website. It's also available for sale at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce
"Our company 'headquarters' is a tiny corner of my apartment living room," Perran said with a laugh.
She said it's interesting to watch parents and grandparents playing the game with the children in their family.
"For an adult, their top ten scary places (which is a category) differs from a child's perspective."
Perran said often the children and adults find out things about each other by sharing what they consider to be scary places, for instance.
But the game is not just for children.
"Adults only can play it and spice things up," she said, meaning they can choose their own, adult categories.
For now, profits are being reinvested back into the company.
"We need to have marketing materials, and we might add to our website," Perran said.
Since the games are mailed locally there is no need to worry about them being stuck in a container aboard a shipping vessel.
Perran said she has a favorite thing about Top Ten.
"It provides a good bonding experience for children and their parents and grandparents," she said.
