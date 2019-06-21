Sensory movie night tonight
Children with special needs and their families are invited to attend a sensory friendly movie night hosted by Harold Avenue Regional Park and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office tonight.
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will be shown in a setting different from the typical movie theater experience. Lights will remain on, sound will be turned down, and moving around the room is welcome. Snacks will also be provided.
Tammy Wilkie, of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, will be representing the agency and promoting the Take Me Home and Project Lifesaver programs to help families locate loved ones who are prone to wandering.
The event is from 6-8:45 p.m. at Harold Avenue Regional Park at 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. The movie will start at 6:15 p.m. Call 941-627-1074 to sign up or request more information.
Shoes needed for kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids project collects new tennis shoes for children (pre-K, elementary, middle, and high school aged) in the Charlotte County Public School System. The need for the 2019-2020 school year is 5,000 new pairs of sneakers. Kiwanis Club of Port Charlotte Sunrise sponsors this project. For more information on the project or on making a monetary donation, visit www.shoesforkidsproject.org or call 941-769-0864. All monetary donations should be made payable to the clubs 501c3: Kiwanis Club of Port Charlotte Sunrise Foundation Inc.
Catch a 4th Friday free movie
Women Against Racism & Discrimination together with FGCU Renaissance Academy — Punta Gorda will host its next 4th Friday free movie, Chariots of Fire, at 1 p.m. on June 28 at 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. The event is free, complete with a snack. Everyone is welcome and all are encouraged to remain after the movie for comments and discussion.
Charlotte Boys & Girls Clubs fundraiser
Join the Boys & Girls Club for a car wash fundraiser to support the Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 at Coastal Carwash, 3291 Tamiami Trail Port Charlotte. All car wash proceeds will be donated to the Charlotte County Boys & Girls clubs.
The Wall of Honor dedication June 26
The public is invited to the wall of honor dedication to honor some local heroes, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 26 at Brookdale Rotonda, 550 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda West. A reception will follow. RSVP to 941-698-1198.
Find Waldo in Punta Gorda
The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting twenty-five local businesses throughout Punta Gorda this July. Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Punta Gorda!” passport, which contains the names of all the participating sites, and get their passport stamped or signed for each Waldo they spot.
And to make things a little more challenging, Waldo’s nemesis, Odlaw, will also be hiding in Copperfish Books, 103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Collecting store stamps or signatures at twenty or more businesses will entitle entry into a grand-prize drawing on July 31, with the top prize being a copy of Where’s Waldo? Destination: Everywhere!
July 31 is also the date of the wrap party, which goes from 4-5:30 pm. Prizes, giveaways, and lots of fun for all participants. There is no charge to participate. For more information, call Copperfish Books at 941-250-2560.
Boat ramp closing June 24-29
The Port Charlotte Beach Park boat ramp, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be undergoing construction starting June 24. Boat ramp access will be unavailable from June 24 through June 29.
The Spring Lake Park boat ramp, 3520 Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be open for use during this time. For more information, contact Gary Burdahl at 941-623-1009 or Gary.Burdahl@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
