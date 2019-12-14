PORT CHARLOTTE — North Port’s Katie King used to divide her family for holiday outings.
One parent would take some of the kids to see Santa at the mall or somewhere else, the other would stay home with Logan.
Nine-year-old Logan, her son, is on the autism spectrum. He’s sensitive to lights and sound.
But Saturday was different. This year the whole King family got to celebrate Christmas together. Logan wore headphones to block out some sound, but he got to decorate cookies with his siblings.
This was thanks to Santa’s Sensory Lunch at the Living Waters Lutheran Church, hosted by Clara’s Clubhouse.
Nikki French’s daughter, Clara, was diagnosed with nonverbal autism spectrum disorder at age 2. Through Clara’s challenges, Nikki met many parents struggling to find resources and support for their kids with sensory processing disorders.
“It can be very isolating,” King said.
That is why Nikki French created Clara’s Clubhouse, which provides seminars, workshops and support groups for children with sensory needs and for their families.
King also likes Clara’s Clubhouse for connecting with other local parents and to share advice.
“It’s so good for families to know they’re not alone,” said Karen Hoeener, a co-chair of the church’s Fellowship Committee.
Along with visiting Santa and having fun with sensory crafts, kids Saturday got to interact with therapy dogs London and Isabella.
The event kept each station independent, not clustering them, and Santa had a separate room. Children also got colors designating them to small groups to limit crowding. One craft station had rice with ornaments, for instance, while another let kids decorate cookies.
“It’s a way for them to escape the loudness and craziness,” French said of noise issues.
Pastor Lyle Truitt wanted to bring a sensory-safe Santa lunch to these kids, Hoeener said, hence the partnership between Clara’s Clubhouse and Living Waters Lutheran Church.
Roughly 60 children attended Saturday’s event, along with their parents and family members.
The organization’s next Clubhouse Friends Group is Jan. 29. For more information on events or the organization, visit www.clarasclubhouse.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.