The United States Attorney’s Office is seeking to sentence notorious Port Charlotte YouTuber Ian McGuire to a longer prison sentence than usual sentencing guidelines allow because his actions were unusually heinous, according to federal court documents.
McGuire mailed a woman a dead kitten, a sex toy and feces, and made violent threats against her and her family, court records show.
In a rare move, U.S. Attorneys filed a motion for upward departure on Tuesday, which if granted, would allow McGuire to receive a prison sentence of 57 to 71 months. On his current level of 19, he would only receive 30 to 37 months of incarceration.
But his attorney, Kevin Shirley, said he will ask for a sentence below the guidelines.
McGuire’s actions were not within the scope of usual cyberstalking cases and were heinous and cruel beyond the characteristics normally associated with the crime, the motion says.
Legal guidelines cited in the motion provide that an upward departure may be appropriate when “the defendant’s conduct was unusually heinous, cruel, brutal or degrading to the victim,” and if the victim “suffered psychological injury much more serious than that normally resulting from commission of the offense.”
A grand jury indictment filed in the Middle District of Florida states that McGuire and co-defendant Bretton Osborne “used facilities of interstate commerce, including the mail, electronic mail and internet websites” to cause emotional distress and put the unnamed victim in fear of serious bodily injury.
From March to June of 2019, McGuire and Osborne harassed, stalked and cyberstalked a woman, according to the indictment.
McGuire had a petition for an injunction for protection against stalking filed against him after filming a vendor at the Punta Gorda farmers’ market. According to the indictment, he and Osborne started harassing the vendor after the injunction was put in place, using online platforms, including YouTube, Fire RTC, Facebook, eBay and Yelp to intimidate her.
The latest motion states that the victim suffered extreme psychological injury due to an array of McGuire and Osborne’s actions.
She received threats of raping her grandchildren and getting her son hooked on methamphetamine.
She also received vulgar voicemails stating, “I will piss all over your grand kids and kill your dog,” “I’m going to burn your house down,” and “I will rape you in the a-- with a shotgun and then pull the trigger.”
In a victim impact statement, the woman said, “My life will never be the same. They have posted on Google, YouTube and other sites that have ruined my reputation. I never bother anyone. I can never get that back. They have mentally tortured me.”
The victim said she has been under severe emotional distress since all of this began. She couldn’t sleep and worried constantly about her grandchildren, whom she was the primary caregiver of, according to court documents.
“There can be no denying that [the victim] will be disturbed by this conduct for years to come,” the motion states.
“Both of these guys are extremely remorseful for what they've done although it didn't seem like it at the time,” Shirley told the Daily Sun. “They both thought what they were doing was a joke and it got a little out of hand. Fortunately, nobody was injured. We are dealing with the potential psychological impact of the alleged victim.”
Although McGuire and Osborne are both scheduled for sentence hearings next week, it’s likely that will be pushed back, said Shirley, who also represents Osborne.
There is new supplemental investigative work that could change things, the attorney said.
“If you want me to tell you what (McGuire) is looking to get (sentenced), you might as well throw at a dart board,” Shirley said.
McGuire has been in custody at the Charlotte County Jail since his arrest on June 27, 2019 when law enforcement carried out a search warrant by the FBI and seized 36 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition from his Port Charlotte home.
He was prohibited from owning guns due to a restraining order related to filming a woman in her booth at the Punta Gorda farmer’s market — the woman who later reportedly received a dead kitten in the mail.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office used the FBI search warrant as an opportunity to take McGuire into custody on charges stemming from an earlier incident in which McGuire approached and filmed deputies who were investigating an aggravated assault and felony battery incident on McGuire’s street.
Osborne, who was arrested the same day, bonded out and is now living with his family and seeking mental health treatment, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty on April 10 to conspiracy to commit stalking by use of an interstate facility and stalking by use of an interstate facility. McGuire also pleaded guilty.
“To his sincere and deep regret, (Osborne) takes full responsibility for his involvement in this pattern of stalking, threatening, harassing, and assaulting the victim,” says a court document filed on Wednesday. “These acts are something he never believed he was capable of, but something he has to live with, in terms of the suffering he caused, long past his incarceration and supervised release, for the rest of his life.”
