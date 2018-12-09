Punta Gorda — It’s a battle of the tracks.
A powerful contingent of BMX riders, numbering more than 500 converged on Charlotte BMX to take part in this weekend’s no. 3 stop, a qualifier round on the Florida State Series.
“We’re one stop on that series,” said Amanda Carr, Charlotte BMX president. “Our race is specifically, track vs. track. We have an exceptional amount of riders for that. We’re pulling about 522 riders, so that’s been the highest it’s been this season.”
The statewide representation of riders, has the athletes vying for a defined objective, as they attend a series of eight races to determine the state champion, in their respective age groups. The championship will be held at the end of the season in May.
“There are 16 track teams here, and we have 40 to 50 different teams that people are a part of,” said Greg Leasure, head official and director of the Florida State Series.
Local participation in the sport has been growing annually, said Carr. One variable that has played a significant role in BMX’s growth in the area are the strong nucleus of volunteers whose indefatigable nature and commitment to excellence have provided an environment that has made Charlotte BMX, a venue that’s not only recognized as one of the best in the state but nationwide.
“We’re really lucky here, that we have a strong core of volunteers,”said Carr. “We’ve done this race probably three times with this same group, and it comes every two years. We’re talking about four to six years with the same group being here.”
Carr, an Olympic BMX racer, also gives back to the community, as she does a reading challenge at East Elementary that helps keep a steady flow of fresh and new riders, introducing them to a sport they may not have considered.
“The County Commission and administration supports us 100 percent,” said Carr. “The visitors bureau backs us all the time. We put in bids for these races. Charlotte BMX is 100 percent volunteer operated.”
North Port’s Chad Romans, has reached the 15 Expert Class, the highest level a BMX racer can attain before turning 17 years of age and joining the professional ranks. He was introduced to the sport through some friends. It was his success in his first race that would start a life-long passion with the sport, one that would see him eventually earn plaudits as state champion.
“I just kept training, and ended up working with Amanda Carr for a little bit,” said Romans. “I ended up progressing to where I am now racing at nationals.”
Anderson Ezequiel de Souza Filho, who won the Bronze Medal at the 2018 UCI BMX World Championship at Baku, Azerbaijan, was one of the professionals competing Saturday. He’s been racing for 16 years.
“I love being here, the track is amazing,” he said. “I love the atmosphere and the people.”
