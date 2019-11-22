Hebrews 10:35, 36: Therefore do not cast away your confidence, which has great reward. For you have need of patience, that, after having done the will of God, you might receive the promise.
We seem to easily lose our confidence when we go through troubling times.
In the world we live in, trials and tribulations come far too frequently against the individual and against the church. Satan wants us to focus on the misfortune that is happening, or the things that just seem to pull us down physically and mentally. It is then we must be like David and encourage ourselves in the Lord.
It is wonderful when we have brothers and sisters in the church to encourage us, but we don’t always have that. Some things we do not want to share with others because they would not understand the hurt going on inside of us. David’s own men wanted to stone him because of the attack against their camp, losing all their families and possessions.
Even when we are alone like David, we must encourage ourselves knowing that God’s thoughts toward us are for peace and well-being, and not for disaster, to give us a future and hope.
No matter how dark the hour, know that God is on your side. He will never leave you nor forsake you and that someway, somehow, all things will turn out for our good. That right attitude comes to those who trust in the Lord.
The second part of this verse in Hebrews tells us we have a need of patience. Very few of us are strong in this area. We want what we want now, and we do not want to wait for it. Often the patience talked about in the Bible is working something in us, including crucifying the flesh. That is uncomfortable and we usually try to avoid it.
Like the Israelites, do you want to keep wandering around in the wilderness or will you accept God’s will, accept God’s timing, and trust God for the results? If you do, the promise of eternal life outweighs all we go through in this world.
Judy Onofri, of Father's House Fellowship in North Port, onofrijudy@yahoo.com.
