I have driven that interstate many times and have seen all the signs pleading with me to stop and visit various attractions along the way.
Huge billboards encourage me to pull off the road and spend some time seeing: “Rock City Atop Lookout Mountain” in Tennessee. Don’t miss Mammoth Cave in Kentucky. Visit a certain Civil War battlefield in North Georgia. And of course the 14-foot gator in Northern Florida.
There are so many interesting small towns, souvenir shops, historical attractions, and places of natural beauty to see. However, I am usually in such hurry, I don’t pull over to visit the attraction. The trip to visit family in Indiana is a long one, especially when you start in Southwest Florida, so I just speed right past them. I look at the signs and sigh: “someday.”
The pace of life is so hectic. We are so busy taking care of our jobs and our families. We get caught up pursuing our pleasures and acquiring our possessions. We get stuck in the fast lane of life and ignore the exit sign that God is pleading with us to take.
The Bible tells about a man who spent all of his time pursuing his own pleasures and living for himself. One day: “God said to him, ‘Fool! This night your soul is required of you, and the things you have prepared, whose will they be?’ So is the one who lays up treasure for himself and is not rich toward God” (Luke 12:20,21).
Have you ever told yourself “someday” I will consider my spiritual life? Someday I will make sure my relationship with the Lord is secure. Someday I will start going to church. Someday I will begin reading the Bible. And someday I will start serving the Lord. The Bible has another billboard for us to read in 2 Corinthians 6:2: “Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.”
In the grand scheme of things it really won’t matter if you ever see the seven states from Lookout Mountain. But it will matter if you get to see the gates of heaven. God is telling us to slow down, pull over; your someday is today!
Pastor Jim Stultz is from Peace River Baptist Church.
