They’re called man’s best friend for a reason.
For Marine veteran Mike Frostell, he was always used to handling his scout dog in Vietnam. “I had a sense of safety,” he said. “For all those years, someone had my back.” Returning to civilian life, though, “I didn’t have anyone have my back.”
He was becoming a recluse, he said, until he got Jobbers.
Jobbers now always has his back, standing dutifully behind his legs as he hands out buttons for Wolfhound’s Legacy, the nonprofit who gave him Jobbers.
Cape Coral-based Wolfhound’s Legacy came to Punta Gorda’s Military Heritage Museum Saturday. Four handlers and their faithful companions showed the community what it’s like to save two lives at a time — just as their slogan states.
These dogs are rescued from high-risk shelters and go through basic training as well as accommodate to home life. They are then paired with either a first-responder or a veteran to undergo over 200 hours of training. Nine months later, the dog graduates and then accompanies its handler in everyday life — from the bank, to the movies or anywhere else.
For disabled veteran Dennis Hering, his dog Rosie wakes him up from nightmares with kisses. Before Rosie, Hering had post-traumatic stress disorder. “She calms me down,” he said.
Rosie came from a drug house, spending most of her life in a cage before meeting Hering. Now she doesn’t walk as well as she should, but still performs her duties as a service dog.
“It’s amazing to see how much a dog can affect someone in a positive way,” said volunteer Dana Waters.
Veterans and first-responders receive the dogs for free, said volunteer Melanie Jacob, in exchange for putting in the time and effort with the dogs.
As of Jan. 19, there were a couple veterans on a waiting list. Matches happen fairly quickly, according to Jacob, who trains some dogs before pairing them with a veteran or first-responder in need.
To inquire about getting a service dog or for more information, visit www.WolfhoundsLegacy.com or call 239-601-6786.
