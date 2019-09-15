PORT CHARLOTTE — On April 18, at 10 p.m., a sewage line broke on Coliseum Boulevard in the Gardens of Gulf Cove subdivision between Port Charlotte and Englewood.
By the time the leak was plugged, at 9:30 a.m. the next morning, 160,000 gallons of raw sewage had flowed into an adjacent retention pond.
This was the biggest raw sewage spill so far for Charlotte County in 2019, a year that has brought a spike in volume of spills, although the number of spills remains steady from last year.
For comparison, during Hurricane Irma in 2017 about 500,000 gallons of reuse quality wastewater and 122,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged with most entering surface water through the storm water system. It was the largest discharge the county had on record at the time.
And it resulted in a consent order with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which involved $11,241 in civil penalties off-set by implementing an in-kind penalty project and numerous other improvements.
For the April spill, it appeared a pipe was deteriorated due to a buildup of sewer gas, county officials said.
About 30 spills reported for 2019 involve causes such as utility equipment hit by contractor, system overloaded by heavy rain, basic blockage, electrical power loss or mechanical failure of things like the air relief valve.
Why the spills?
Asked about the causes of sewage spills, Charlotte County Utilities Department spokesperson Caroline Wannall said 41% of them in 2019 happened after lightning strikes caused the failure of electrical or electronic components at waste water lift stations.
Twenty four percent were caused by contractor error, such as driving a bulldozer over air release value on O’Donnell Boulevard and Lynette Avenue on Sept. 4. This released 3,000 gallons of which 1,800 was recovered.
Only 3% were caused by sewage pipe failure in 2019. The remaining 32% includes vehicle accidents, power outages, localized flooding and line blockage. Line blockage is when people send things that don’t deteriorate such as baby wipes or plastics down the line, Wannall said.
“Our goal is to have zero spills of wastewater,” Wannall wrote in an email to the Sun. “Unfortunately, due to the expanse of the system and factors not within our control, spills are sometimes unavoidable.”
How much has been spilled?
State law requires utilities to report spills over 1,000 gallons, however, CCU reports many that were less than that. For raw sewage spills over 1,000 gallons in 2019, the number is 29 which is less so far than 2018, with 35, and way less than the year of Hurricane Irma, which had 60 spills.
But the volume is up this year at 193,175 gallons in the ‘official’ spills. Last year’s total was 111,743 gallons.
The totals don’t include spills less than 1,000 gallons, such as this year’s 4,300 gallons with 15 smaller reported spills.
“We do expect a decrease in wastewater overflows as improvements to the system continue,” Wannall said.
How will the system be improved?
Improvements include $30 million to install a 48-inch pipe in mid-county running 3.5 miles to an expanded plant near I-75 and Harborview Drive. For anticipated growth in south county, the county plans on spending $4.2 million to expand the sewage plant.
The county is still completing the expansion of the plant. During Irma, flooding overwhelmed utilities across the state and power loss causes systems to shut down. The county is still operating under a consent decree with the FDEP to upgrade its systems so the problem doesn’t happen again with any other big storm.
Charlotte County is on target to complete all of its obligations for the consent decree by the end of the year, Wannall said. Still remaining are completing the construction of a grand master gravity sewer system and lift station as well as re-route lift states on Beacon Drive and Olean Boulevard. The county must also repair leaks found near the Hernando lift station collection basin.
Charlotte wasn’t alone with Irma-related overflows.
Florida Department of Environmental Protection executed at least 42 consent orders covering 84 permitted wastewater facilities for spills resulting from the hurricane.
“While initial penalties totaled more than $400,000, many of the facilities will instead perform in-kind projects or pollution prevention projects at a rate of one and a half times the penalty amount in lieu of making cash payments,” DEP spokesperson Dee Ann Miller told the Sun last year.
These are all neighborhoods in Parkside, the county’s oldest sewered neighborhood from the 1960s. Prior to upgrades, the county relied more heavily on trucking sewage from overloaded lift stations. Since Irma, it has spent millions of dollars already on new sewer pipes, new lift stations, and new generators to take over in the event of power loss. All of these were required by the state.
In general, to address sewer overflows, CCU monitors the system for increases in flow using radio telemetry. According to the consent order, the county has more backup generators than before. Five employees work on standby during off hours. That number increases during emergencies, Wannall said.
“Charlotte County Utilities is proactive to replace aging equipment and continues to train staff to reduce the overall number of spills,” she said.
