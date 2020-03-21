PORT CHARLOTTE — Customers were lined up outside an ABC Fine Wine & Spirits retailer in Port Charlotte Saturday morning before the store even opened at 9 a.m.
Some were picking up items and heading out to spend a beautiful day boating, others were purchasing beverages to enjoy at home with their takeouts, the new rule for restaurant meals in Florida.
But shoppers appeared to have one thing in common — they were only buying enough, not hoarding due to the coronavirus scare.
“I thought about buying more on the way here, but then I decided to just buy what I would use for the week,” said John Porter, holding a bottle of Jim Beam. “That way the store shelves aren’t empty when my neighbors come in to buy something.”
Randy LaValley picked up some pre-mixed margaritas before heading back to his live-a-board sailboat at an area marina.
“My wife has a compromised immune system, so we’re taking social distancing very seriously,” LaValley said.
LaValley, from Potsdam, New York, wasn’t sure when he’d return, as of now.
“It’s all just wait and see at this point,” he said.
Jeri and Tom Novak stopped in the store to pick up some wine Saturday afternoon.
“Our television broke at home, so we’re on our way to shop for a new one and figured we’d stop in while we were out,” Jeri said. “It’s nice to see people not panicking and over buying.”
Store employees had definitely noticed an increase in business over the past few days.
Sean Kelly, chief marketing officer with ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Orlando, said demand for wine and spirits to water and gourmet food had been extremely high.
“We do not have sales numbers to share, as we are focused on guests and looking after our team members,” Kelly said. “We have reduced store hours to give our team members schedule flexibility during a highly uncertain time and to give more support for cleaning and sanitizing the stores often.
“We are in the process of hiring temporary workers to keep up with the demand and to support our teams.”
