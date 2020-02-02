You are 10 times more likely to die from a boating accident than from a shark attack in Florida.
Even squirrel and other human bites in New York City prove to be more prevalent than shark attacks nationwide, according to the University of Florida's International Shark Attack File.
So why are we so scared of sharks?
Thank the "Twelve Days of Terror," less than two weeks in July 1916 where four people died and another was wounded from five New Jersey shark attacks. These stirred national media attention, creating the fear we have in sharks today. Then, 1975's "Jaws" didn't help dissipate that fear.
But despite the extremely low odds of getting bitten by a shark, these incidents have been even less frequent in the last two years.
There were 64 unprovoked shark bites worldwide in 2019, according to the University of Florida's International Shark Attack File. Unprovoked attacks occur when a live human is in the shark's natural habitat, but does not interact with the shark to provoke it.
"Shark attacks were unusually low for the second year running," said Natalie van Hoose with the Florida Museum of Natural History, with 2018 having 62 bites. The most recent five-year average was 82 annual incidents.
The recent decline may be due to changes in the migration patterns of blacktip sharks, which are the most common species for Florida bites.
"We know that people aren’t spending less time in the water,” said Gavin Naylor, the director of the Florida Museum of Natural History's shark research program. “This suggests sharks aren’t frequenting the same places they have in the past. But it’s too early to say this is the new normal.”
Though sharks do not hunt humans, they are predators that need to make quick decisions.
"Occasionally, their quick decisions are mistakes," Naylor said.
Only two of the 64 unprovoked bites were fatal, occurring in Reunion and in the Bahamas.
How many of these were in Florida?
Twenty-one of those were in Florida, making up more than half of the U.S.'s total recorded unprovoked attacks and a third of unprovoked attacks worldwide.
There is good news, though. The state saw a drop in these attacks from the most recent five-year annual average of 32 cases.
There were no unprovoked shark attacks in Sarasota or Charlotte counties this year.
Volusia County topped the charts of attacks this year with nine cases, which is business as usual. There were also five incidents in Duval County, two incidents in Brevard County, and single incidents in Broward, Martin, Nassau, Palm Beach and St. Johns counties.
Half of all cases occurred while victims were surfing, and another quarter of accidents were while people were swimming. Splashing, paddling and wiping out in the surf zone can unintentionally attract sharks.
There were also 41 provoked attacks, where humans initiate interaction with a shark by harassing or trying to touch or feed sharks, or unhooking or removing a shark from a fishing net.
To report a shark attack, or view the data, visit www.FloridaMuseum.UFL.edu/Shark-Attacks.
