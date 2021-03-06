It was a cruise that went horribly wrong. Last March 5, 11 friends boarded the Coral Princess in San Antonio, Santiago, for a South American voyage scheduled to end in Buenos Aires on March 19. From there, the group would fly home.
However, in the midst of their trip, the rapidly spreading COVID-19 caused governments to cancel flights and impose travel restrictions.
Of the 11 friends, four got off the ship in Argentina, while others boarded, said Arline Fitzmaurice, of Port Charlotte, who was part of the group of friends.
Since flights had been canceled, the captain decided to bring the ship back to Florida, she said. Within days, the seven friends who remained on the ship fell ill from the coronavirus, said Fitzmaurice.
Meanwhile, the virus was spreading throughout Charlotte County. Several residents at South Port Square had come down with the virus, which was documented in a letter by the facility’s executive director.
On the ship, Charlotte County educator and volunteer Sharon MacLaren, Ph.D., wound up in the ship’s hospital. Fitzmaurice said she, too, was ill and another friend was very sick with the virus.
Local news reported on March 31 that Charlotte County had its first death due to COVID-19; the victim had been taken to a local hospital from South Port Square in Port Charlotte.
MacLaren, who was 79, became sicker. Right before the ship docked in Florida, she died on April 4; Fitzmaurice said her body wasn’t taken off the ship until April 10. Their other friend who was also very ill from COVID-19, died on April 3.
Fitzmaurice herself wound up in the hospital back home in Florida. She didn’t learn of her friends’ deaths until later, she said.
Fitzmaurice became best friends with MacLaren when they met at St. Joseph’s University in West Hartford, Connecticut. “She was the provost, and I headed the foreign language department,” remembered Arline.
The first winter, learning Fitzmaurice was spending the holidays alone, Sharon invited her to her parents’ home for Thanksgiving.
MacLaren was a multi-faceted person: she spent her life volunteering and trying to make the world better for others, Fitzmaurice said. “She never got discouraged; she never complained. She had a tremendous vision and could implement it. I never saw anybody so selfless.”
The two friends shared a love of travel and even started their own touring company that brought small groups throughout the U.S. in their private van/bus, and to Europe, where they’d stay in non-touristy hotels or guest houses.
They would “scout” different European out-of-the-way places by packing a “pup tent” and camping. “Once we camped on the banks of a canal in Venice (Italy),” said Fitzmaurice.
Espousing her late friend’s boundless energy, Fitzmaurice recalled when they both taught at Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, and were heavily involved with the Upward Bound program. Both women lived in several states and often taught at the same universities.
Deciding to help train the students for the job market, Fitzmaurice rented space that housed a Chinese restaurant. Her goal: operate a restaurant that would be called Cafe’ du Voyageur. The Upward Bound students would learn job skills by working in the restaurant, plus earn a living at the same time.
The only problem, said Fitzmaurice, was that they were due to leave on a five-week trip to Iceland and then Greece at the time MacLaren signed a lease. This was in April 1983. MacLaren, said Fitzmaurice, managed to hire a crew and when they returned from their trips, the restaurant was nearly completed. It opened three weeks later.
The sole objective of investing in a restaurant was to help the youths in Upward Bound, emphasized Fitzmaurice.
After seven years, MacLaren decided to close the restaurant and devote more time to her other passion beside education and the arts: travel, said Fitzmaurice.
They went on to found Voyageur Travel, which they operated for 26 years. But Fitzmaurice and MacLaren never retired — right before the cruise, they were still teaching classes at Renaissance.
Locally, nonprofits remembered MacLaren, including Sherrie Moody, executive director of the Charlotte Players, where she volunteered.
“She served on the board, was a devoted usher, and she helped with grants,” Moody said, adding, “She was a phenomenon; a great gal. Her death was a real loss to the organization.”
Sharon also wrote grants for the Cultural Center of Charlotte County and became director of the Cultural Center’s Learning Place. She also served as president of the Charlotte Symphony Volunteer organization, said Fitzmaurice.
Born and raised in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, MacLaren graduated from Sault High School and earned her doctoral degree from Wayne State University, where she went on to teach.
Later, she served in several administrative posts at Florida State in Tallahassee and as a provost at St. Joseph’s University in West Hartford, Connecticut.
She built a Frank Lloyd Wright-type house in McCormick, South Carolina, and spent several years being a snowbird.
In McCormick, she was involved in fundraising and rehabbing storefronts in the small town.
Her late parents were snowbirds, having homes in Michigan and Port Charlotte, which is how MacLaren came to the area.
In Michigan, MacLaren was also a volunteer and was active in the Chippewa County Historical Society in Sault Ste. Marie.
MacLaren also made her best friend — Fitzmaurice’s — dream come true, when she ran a fundraiser which allowed Fitzmaurice to start the first hospice center in Sault Ste. Marie.
MacLaren was one of 373 Charlotte County residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 as of Saturday. More than 31,600 Floridians have died from the virus.
