The hard-working woman who keeps everything clean and sanitized at the Port Charlotte Sun newspaper office received unexpected applause and cheers from staff on Thursday morning. In appreciation for her work to help keep employees healthy, Joanne Spinella was named Sun Coast Media Group’s Employee of the Month for March.
The company wanted to show appreciation for her efforts, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I did not expect this, I’m still not comprehending this at all,” said Spinella. “I’m just doing my job.”
Spinella started working at the Sun about 14 years ago as an inserter, a job she still does several days a week. She also works as a forklift operator on Fridays, unloading trucks with items for the press room. The 66-year-old said she’d never driven a forklift until going through the required training two years ago. She cleans the building six days a week, and always greets everyone with a smile.
Spinella said she chooses to never have a bad attitude.
“I do things from my heart,” she said. “So when somebody thanks me for what I do — that’s kind of shocking.”
Although she speaks to co-workers nearly every day, she said she didn’t realize anyone even knew her name, and was surprised when people took a moment to acknowledge and thank her.
“I’m grateful that I’m appreciated,” Spinella said. “It’s very humbling.”
