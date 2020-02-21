PORT CHARLOTTE - A local young woman received some help recently to pursue her career goal of installing, maintaining, and repairing heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
Virginia (Ginny) Delgiorno, a student at Charlotte Technical College, was awarded an $1,800 scholarship Feb. 20 to help her get started in the industry. Delgiorno is the first female to receive a scholarship for the HVAC program.
HVAC instructor Jeff Purcella said the program has been around for years, but they have recently been putting more emphasis growing it and attracting more female students.
"Last year we had 19 students complete the program and this year we had 28 — three were females," Purcella said. "Ginny has been an outstanding student, she's really applied herself in the classroom."
The scholarship was presented by the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) Hickory Bluff Chapter and the event took place at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
DAR Chapter Regent Debi Allen said the group decided to start an education project last year called "Women in the Trades" to help young women get started in a career once their schooling is finished.
"This money will help Ginny get on a path to change her life," Allen said. "We started fundraising last year and chose Ginny as our recipient last week. We're so proud of her and happy to be able to help. I hope what happens tonight will be a catalyst to get more people involved, and hopefully continue this project in the future."
Ginny, single mother of Cali, 4, said she chose to pursue HVAC as a career because she knew she wouldn't have any trouble finding work in southwest Florida.
"As a single mom, my daughter is the most precious thing in my life," Ginny said. "She is my motivation and a driving force. I'm excited to be entering a huge industry and I know I'll have job security in this field," she said.
Purcella said due to technology, the industry has changed over the past decade.
"A temperature testing kit costs about $1,000, so it takes a little bit of money to get started in this field," he said.
Purcella added that female homeowners are usually more comfortable when a service technician is a woman, so he hopes to see more women like Ginny choose the trade.
"Ginny's accomplishments in the classroom put her at the top of the class," Purcella said. "She excelled in every area and will surely go far in the field."
CTC financial advisor Nancy Thame said this is the first year the DAR has awarded the scholarship to a Charlotte Technical College student.
"We are hoping they will continue their generosity and support of women entering the trades every year," Thame said.
Charlotte County Schools spokesperson Mike Riley said this is a very special event for a female in the HVAC program.
"Nancy Thame has worked with this organization on this scholarship that's being awarded to a female in a vocation traditionally enrolled in by men," Riley said. "Jeff Purcella is an amazing instructor and has worked extremely hard with his students."
